Russian cyclist Aleksandr Vlasov won the six-day Tour de Romandie on Sunday after being fastest in the closing time-trial stage in the Swiss mountains.It was a first career win on the World Tour for the 26-year-old Russian who can continue to compete in international races during Russia's war on Ukraine because he rides for a team registered in Germany.“I gave it all today. I am super happy with this result,” said Vlasov, who was third in the Belgian one-day classic Flèche Wallonne in April.The International Cycling Union suspended Russian teams two months ago but Vlasov rides for the Bora-Hansgrohe...

CYCLING ・ 4 HOURS AGO