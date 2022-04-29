ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, MO

Friday, April 29 Midday Weather

Ozarks First.com
 3 days ago

www.ozarksfirst.com

Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Wet morning, sunshine by afternoon

Showers and storms are moving through the region right now. These storms will continue to dissipate as we head into the morning hours of Saturday. An enhanced risk is in effect for Nevada and the western counties, level 3 out of 5. A slight risk is in effect for Clinton, Monett, and Stockton, level 2 out of 5. A marginal risk is in effect for Springfield, Lake Ozark, and Branson, level 1 out of 5. The primary threats are strong winds and hail, but we can’t rule out the possibility of an isolated tornado spin up. Tonight a storm or two could be on the strong to severe side with gusty winds and hail. In most areas, today will be sunny and warm. Temperatures today will top out in the mid-70s with sunny skies across the Ozarks. Monday, the next chance for strong to severe storms is just right outside of the Ozarks.
ENVIRONMENT
Ozarks First.com

Jamie's Monday Evening Forecast

SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Jamie's Sunday Overnight Forecast

SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: A Pair Of Storms To Bring Active Weather This Week

We enjoyed picture-perfect weather Sunday with sunny skies and afternoon highs around 70°. This made for a quiet start to the month of May, but the week ahead looks active with two storms sweeping through the region. FIRST STORM MONDAY INTO MONDAY NIGHT. The first storm will arrive Monday....
ARKANSAS STATE
City
Springfield, MO
County
Greene County, MO
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Showers and storms move back in, some severe possible

We ended the weekend on a gorgeous note across the Ozarks thanks to the high pressure that was across the Plains. That has now shifted to the east and that is allowing our next storm system to move in. The active pattern we’ve been seeing isn’t done yet, as a warm front begins to lift through the area. This one is going to bring widespread showers and thunderstorms to the viewing area today so make sure you have that umbrella handy. You’ll definitely get some use out of it today. With the ingredients we have in place, we have the potential for stronger to severe thunderstorms as a Slight to Enhanced Risk is draped across the viewing area.
ENVIRONMENT
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Stormy Tonight, Another Round Later This Week

Waves of rain have kept temperatures on the cool side Monday with readings stuck in the 50s most of the day. This will help limit the severe threat heading into tonight, but a risk still remains. A storm swirling east out of Kansas tonight will generate severe storms over Kansas and Oklahoma from late afternoon into the evening. These storms will likely develop into a broken line of storms that will push east across the Ozarks overnight.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

