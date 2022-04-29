Friday, April 29 Midday Weather

Showers and storms are moving through the region right now. These storms will continue to dissipate as we head into the morning hours of Saturday. An enhanced risk is in effect for Nevada and the western counties, level 3 out of 5. A slight risk is in effect for Clinton, Monett, and Stockton, level 2 out of 5. A marginal risk is in effect for Springfield, Lake Ozark, and Branson, level 1 out of 5. The primary threats are strong winds and hail, but we can’t rule out the possibility of an isolated tornado spin up. Tonight a storm or two could be on the strong to severe side with gusty winds and hail. In most areas, today will be sunny and warm. Temperatures today will top out in the mid-70s with sunny skies across the Ozarks. Monday, the next chance for strong to severe storms is just right outside of the Ozarks.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO