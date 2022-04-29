Alex Geriner

The new issue of Digital Photographer is out now. This month we have another amazing issue for you, packed full of pro techniques, advice and insight. Many of us never stop to think about what goes on behind the scenes in our camera when we press the shutter button. In many cases it's not something we need to concern ourselves with, as we judge that everything has worked as it should by the quality of the resulting image. However, with a deeper understanding of what causes image noise, the difference between electronic and mechanical shutter modes and how profiles impact the detail and distortion in your images, it is possible to re-assess your camera work. Are you sure you're getting the most from your expensive camera gear? Find out now!

