ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Alex Geriner

By Stephen Maloney
myneworleans.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoorman furniture brand creator Alex Geriner started out building small custom pieces from reclaimed wood in the backyard of his Uptown apartment as a side hustle – but working with wood and metal soon blossomed into big business. The Slidell native is quick to point out that he...

www.myneworleans.com

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

8 Types of Wood Wall Paneling

Wood wall paneling adds an element of classic style to your home, and it's easier to install than you think. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dated ’70s Rental Kitchen Gets a $180 Boho-Style Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Want to know what’s trending for interiors this spring? Easy: Plaster furniture, floral prints, and arches are everywhere. And speaking of that last detail, one place arches are really making a statement is on kitchen cabinetry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Business
State
Mississippi State
City
Slidell, LA
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Business
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
City
New Orleans, LA
Digital Camera World

Get a FREE portrait photography e-book with Digital Photographer Magazine 252!

The new issue of Digital Photographer is out now. This month we have another amazing issue for you, packed full of pro techniques, advice and insight. Many of us never stop to think about what goes on behind the scenes in our camera when we press the shutter button. In many cases it's not something we need to concern ourselves with, as we judge that everything has worked as it should by the quality of the resulting image. However, with a deeper understanding of what causes image noise, the difference between electronic and mechanical shutter modes and how profiles impact the detail and distortion in your images, it is possible to re-assess your camera work. Are you sure you're getting the most from your expensive camera gear? Find out now!
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Katrina#Doorman#Furniture#Etsy Geriner#The Amelia Dining Table#Southern
SPY

Cesca Chairs Are Our Latest (But Oldest) Design Obsession

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Odds are you probably remember growing up with Cesca chairs at your kitchen or dining room table. Maybe even your parents have fond recollections of them. They have, after all, been around since 1928. Lately, though, we’ve been noticing them in all kinds of modern décor and home designs, not to mention on TikTok and Instagram. It’s pretty clear these beautiful dining room chairs are having a bit of a comeback, which makes...
HOME & GARDEN
ARTnews

How I Made This: Pierre Yovanovitch’s Mama Bear Chair

Click here to read the full article. The lobby of the Paris townhouse occupied by the Pierre Yovanovitch office and showrooms is not beige, per se, but rather a warm cream. Two floors of the townhouse are dedicated to exemplifying what your house could look like if you were to hire Yovanovitch’s firm. As they’re showrooms, these two floors are completely stocked with the interior designer’s furniture line (though he mixes designers in his actual projects), and art fills the walls just so. Like the furniture, the art is switched in and out regularly, supplied by acclaimed contemporary gallery Kamel...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Yes, Even Martha Stewart Did Some Redecorating During Lockdown

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Martha Stewart’s interior style has been a source of inspiration for many people since she first hit the limelight some decades ago; whether it’s her innovative DIY hacks, TV shows, or best-selling homeware and lifestyle ranges, including partnering up with unexpected names like Snoop Dogg to create her BIC EZ Reach Lighter range. And while fans continue to been take notes from the design guru herself, Stewart has been reflecting on her own interior design aesthetic.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
ELLE DECOR

This Glamorous Restaurant Melds la Dolce Vita with Southern Hospitality

For Jean Liu, reimagining Sassetta, the Tuscan-inspired restaurant that recently opened at the Joule hotel in Dallas, was a test not only of will but of memory. She got the commission in 2020—her first restaurant project—just as the pandemic was forcing us to stay put, thus rendering a five-star inspo jaunt to Chianti country impossible. “It made us nostalgic for trips to Italy,” Liu says of her team, “and we relived those days through our design.” And she doesn’t mean the red-checkered tablecloth, Billy Joel vision of an Italian restaurant interior. (Though, depending on your appetite, they will serve bottles of red or white.) She went for something considerably more elevated and, as she puts it, molto Italiano.
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Lampshades to add joy all year round

Little pleated sprays of chintz on bedside tables, a floating canopy of rattan over a kitchen island and protruding brass stapes with mushroom caps of silk from heavily papered corridor walls, lampshades are some of the most expressive, eclectic and memorable elements of any room in the home. To my mind, especially this time of year as the bright sunlight seeps in the evenings, function comes in humble second place to the kitsch charm, textural rusticity and sculptural presence of lampshades.Anything goes when it comes to the variety of styles available in the lampshade world. Vintage and contemporary styles from...
INTERIOR DESIGN
homedit.com

A Beginner’s Guide to Earthbag Homes Construction

Earthbag homes use simple and sustainable materials with several advantages over traditional building materials. The prices of common building materials, such as lumber and sheetrock, have skyrocketed in recent years, which has caused a movement for homeowners and builders to look for alternative building methods. In this article, you will...
INDUSTRY
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Basic Brown Vanity Becomes a Textured Teal Beauty for $85

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Deep and moody teal is a popular paint color choice for DIYs these days — especially for cabinetry. “This rich, luxurious peacock-y hue is that happy place between navy and hunter green,” writes Apartment Therapy contributor Arlyn Hernandez. Because it’s such a dark color, it’s perfect for anchoring a space, and it’s slightly more unexpected than black, dark gray, or navy without being overwhelming.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy