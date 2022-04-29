Mom drops 6-month-old son from balcony of second-floor Brooklyn apartment leaving him critically injured before waking husband to tell him what she had done

A mother has dropped her six-month-old son from a second-floor balcony of her Brooklyn apartment.

The baby was critically injured and is in hospital in a critical but stable condition after the incident in Mapleton.

The husband said he was asleep at the time when he was awoken by his wife to say their son had been dropped from the balcony, at around 4.50am.

A mother has dropped her six-month-old son from a second-floor balcony of her Brooklyn apartment

The baby was critically injured and is in hospital in a critical but stable condition after the incident in Mapleton

The husband said he was asleep at the time when he was awoken by his wife to say their son had been dropped from the balcony, at around 4.50am

The mother is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation at hospital while the father is cooperating with police.

The baby was taken to Maimonides Medical Center and is expected to survive the horror fall.

The baby is said to have suffered arm, body, leg and hand injuries.

No arrests have yet been made.

Police said it is still unclear whether the drop was intentional or an accident

The mother is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation at hospital while the father is cooperating with police

The baby was taken to Maimonides Medical Center and is expected to survive the horror fall