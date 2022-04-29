ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Mom drops 6-month-old son from balcony of second-floor Brooklyn apartment leaving him critically injured before waking husband to tell him what she had done

By Jack Newman For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A mother has dropped her six-month-old son from a second-floor balcony of her Brooklyn apartment.

The baby was critically injured and is in hospital in a critical but stable condition after the incident in Mapleton.

The husband said he was asleep at the time when he was awoken by his wife to say their son had been dropped from the balcony, at around 4.50am.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mm8c9_0fOEN5qB00
A mother has dropped her six-month-old son from a second-floor balcony of her Brooklyn apartment
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OQdHn_0fOEN5qB00
The baby was critically injured and is in hospital in a critical but stable condition after the incident in Mapleton
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05yGRE_0fOEN5qB00
The husband said he was asleep at the time when he was awoken by his wife to say their son had been dropped from the balcony, at around 4.50am

The mother is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation at hospital while the father is cooperating with police.

The baby was taken to Maimonides Medical Center and is expected to survive the horror fall.

The baby is said to have suffered arm, body, leg and hand injuries.

No arrests have yet been made.

Police said it is still unclear whether the drop was intentional or an accident

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hewXL_0fOEN5qB00
The mother is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation at hospital while the father is cooperating with police
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00trwn_0fOEN5qB00
The baby was taken to Maimonides Medical Center and is expected to survive the horror fall
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WPAWX_0fOEN5qB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ykg6O_0fOEN5qB00
The baby is said to have suffered arm, body, leg and hand injuries and no arrests have yet been made

