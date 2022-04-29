ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Millions of Americans in line for surprise cash rebates worth $200 to help with gas prices

By Aliki Kraterou
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ino3_0fOEN34j00

MILLIONS of Americans could be in line to receive surprise cash rebates worth $200 under new proposals.

The Democrat's plan comes after drivers in California were hit by another increase in gas prices.

State Senate Democrats hope to give struggling families a boost, with those enrolled in government assistance programs receiving some extra help.

They said on Thursday that a total of $68 billion in surplus tax revenues could be used to help government services and cash reserves.

Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins said: "With the new revenue available for this year’s state budget, the Senate is doubling down on our priorities."

He added that the surplus would allow the state to "help even more people, bolster their ability to achieve their dreams, and ensure there will be both resources and a more equitable system in place" for the future.

The proposal included spending $8 billion on cash rebates for families with annual incomes of less than $250,000.

Each taxpayer would receive $200 and another $200 for each child.

Lawmakers failed to reach an agreement to stop a scheduled increase in fuel taxes so the gas tax will increase by 5.6% from 51 cents per gallon to 53.6 cents when the hike goes into effect on July 1, 2022.

The hike came even though Californians already paying the highest gas prices in the nation, and the state boasting a budget surplus of $46billion.

The average price to fill up in California is now $5.680, in comparison.to $3.996 a year ago, according to AAA.

Last month the state of California proposed a $400 gas rebate for taxpayers to help with the high gas prices.

Officials also announced that the rebate isn't for only those who drive gas-powered cars, but also for those who drive zero-emission vehicles or take public transportation.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 33

COVID is Dead
3d ago

Why the income cap? Every legal taxpayer should,be getting a refund check because this starts has a $60 billion surplus. Stop buying votes and give the money back to its rightful legal citizen owners…

Reply
14
justsayingasIseeit
3d ago

so they want to give the parents 200 for gas what is the 200 per child for? to start forest fires with so they can ask for government for money

Reply
10
Matt Nash
2d ago

Funny how people can stand in line for this but it's considered racial discrimination to ask them to stand in line to vote according to the democrats 🤔

Reply
11
Related
FingerLakes1.com

$150 gas cards for thousands of Americans- Apply now

Thousands of Americans are set to receive $150 gas cards. The Chicago Moves program proposed by the mayor has been approved. Which states pay the most and least for electricity?. Chicago Moves. Chicago Moves is a program proposed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The program was approved by Chicago City Council...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
Local
California Government
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: $1,400 checks going to thousands

There are thousands of Americans who have a chance at applying for a stimulus check worth $1,400, and applications opened April 25. Residents in Johnson County, Iowa could soon see checks worth $1,400 as long as they apply and win the lottery system used to choose them. 2,500 residents that...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
The US Sun

Exact date you will get SNAP benefits revealed as emergency checks worth $95 will be extended for 1.5million Americans

THE exact date of when you will receive SNAP benefits has been revealed as emergency checks worth $95 will be extended for 1.5million Americans. More than $318million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits will be provided by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) this month, it was revealed on April 1.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toni Atkins
BGR.com

Stimulus checks 2022: Deadline to apply for monthly $1,000 payments is next week

As we’ve pointed out on numerous occasions now, the federal government has more or less gotten out of the stimulus check game. Whereas it sent out tens of billions of dollars worth of them last year, now states and cities are stepping up to offer their own versions this year. That’s sometimes done via straight-up stimulus checks. But they can also take the form of guaranteed income payments. As well as gas rebates, even, in light of the high prices at the pump these days.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rebates#Gas Prices#Senate President#Budget Surplus#Americans#State Senate#Democrats#Californians#Comparison To
FingerLakes1.com

Which states are getting inflation stimulus checks?

Rebates, or stimulus checks will be sent out in some states. These payments will be much more targeted and to help with inflation. Five states have passed legislation for tax breaks. Read more about it here. Idaho. Gov. Brad Little signed a bill allocating $350 million for tax rebates for...
INCOME TAX
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Overpriced Used Car in America

The American car industry has been battered by a shortage of microchips and other parts used in vehicle manufacturing. Semiconductors, in particular, are critical to car electronics and navigation systems. While supply is short, consumer demand has reached normal levels, after an interruption brought on by the COVID-19 recession. As a result of new car […]
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Gas Price
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: Which states are still giving payments in 2022?

As inflation continues across the U.S., many Americans are still struggling after stimulus payments ended in 2021. While federal checks are no longer happening, some are collecting the last of them through their tax return. In some states, residents may see stimulus checks from the state government. Who will see...
BUSINESS
The US Sun

How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car?

WITH soaring gas prices, some might wonder about the cost to charge electric cars. Charging an electric car does cost a lot less than filling up a tank with gas, but prices can quickly rise with fast charging public stations. Unlike gas, which uses the per-gallon method, EVs use per-kilowatt-hour...
GAS PRICE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
413K+
Followers
21K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy