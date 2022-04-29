Blindness, Sickle Cell Anemia, Born Prematurely, and the Pandemic…Nothing Stops Our Students
garymiddlecollege.org
3 days ago
They say a picture is worth a thousand words. True. But in this case, the above picture doesn’t tell the whole story. And what a story these students tell. I took the photo when I was in Gary recently. I love these students and thought I knew these students pretty well....
Sherry Johnson - Wedding Photo Age 11BishopAccountabilty.org. A Wife and A Mother By The Time She Was In Fifth Grade. Sherry Johnson was an only child. She lived with her mother, who worked as a substitute teacher, in Tampa, Florida when she was a little girl. The pair belonged to an apostolic church and attended services sometimes seven days a week. The church was strict. The girls and women had to wear hats and long sleeves and were not permitted to wear jewelry or pants.
At least three students were hurt during a fight with a parent at a Chicago high school Monday, according to school officials, authorities and parents. The incident happened on the second floor of Englewood STEM High School, according to Chicago police. Michael Montagano said his daughter, a sophomore at the...
It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
Sometimes kids are too clever for their own good. They'll come up with an idea, but because they don't quite have the life experience of an adult, the plan they come up with to execute said idea leaves their parents and other adults in their lives scratching their heads and asking, "Why?" The results also give us a good chuckle as long as no one gets seriously hurt. That was the reaction of one Indiana mom who received an interesting and hilarious message from her son's school nurse.
INDIANAPOLIS — Tammy Brewer said her daughter Shacare Terry struggled with weight her whole life. “She’s been having a hard time because she just wasn’t like a normal kid sometimes and always wanted to be better but got picked on because of her size and things like that,” said Brewer. “Being a big girl at […]
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new study projects over 1 million Americans will quit smoking if a proposed FDA ban on menthol cigarettes goes into effect, and one group of people is expected to benefit the most. News 8 spoke with Dr. Cynthia Meneghini, physician and smoking cessation specialist at...
INDIANAPOLIS — Every year, U.S. News and World Reports ranks the top public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. Of the nearly 24,000 schools reviewed for this year’s rankings, 374 Indiana schools made the list, which includes traditional high schools in addition to charter schools, magnet schools and those with a […]
Editor’s note: Throughout the last year as increasingly extreme and restrictive anti-abortion bills gained traction and went into effect on the state level, reproductive healthcare providers, advocates and patients around the United States continued doing the work they always do: They educated (unpacking the various ways the bill infringes on reproductive freedoms for pregnant people in Texas, particularly for low-income people of color), they organized (showing folks where to put their money and their energy to do the most good) and many of them did the emotional heavy-lifting of sharing their own stories of receiving vital abortion care. We’re revisiting these feelings yet again as we see the leaked draft of the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) opinion that would strike down Roe v. Wade in the United States.
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
If Mary Lovelace had lingered at dinner a little longer, she might have missed him. Had she left the restaurant a couple of minutes earlier, she wouldn’t have been next to Angelo Valenti when he collapsed. But luck intervened, and Lovelace — a nurse at Loyola University Medical Center — happened to be walking down a sidewalk in Scottsdale, Arizona, on March 24 at the exact same time that ...
Comments / 1