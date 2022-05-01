ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Ways to celebrate mom in Northeast Ohio this Mother’s Day

By Jen Steer
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Looking for a special way to celebrate your mom this Mother’s Day?

We’ve got a few ideas:

Mother’s Day At The Derby

Kentucky Derby-themed Mother’s Day celebration on May 7 and May 8 at Indigo Luxe in South Euclid.

Cedar Point

Opening day for the 2022 season is May 7, just in time for any thrill-seeking moms out there.

Journey: Freedom Tour 2022

Treat mom to a night out by seeing Journey and Toto at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on May 7. Tickets start at $45.

Apollo’s Fire: Mozart and the Chevalier

Performances of Mozart at Severance Music Center on May 7 and St. Raphael Catholic Church in Bay Village on May 8.

The Metropolitan Opera: Turandot

Live showings of the opera at the Apollo Theatre, Chagrin Cinemas and Cedar Lee Theatre on May 7.

Moms Rock 5K

The 5K race starts at Market Square at Crocker Park in Westlake on May 8. Registration includes a T-shirt and medal.

Akron Zoo

Free admission for all moms and grandmas on Mother’s Day.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Free admission for moms on Mother’s Day.

Mother’s Day Brunch

The Ritz-Carlton hosts brunch in the ballroom with a fresh flower bouquet station on May 8. Advance tickets are required.

Mother’s Day Brunch

Music Box Supper Club celebrates moms with Patsy Cline and Neil Diamond-themed brunches at noon and 4 p.m.

Mother’s Day Brunch

Mimosas and brunch buffet for mom at Landerhaven on May 8. You can also add floral arrangements to your ticket.

Mother’s Day Brunch Cruise

Board the Goodtime III for brunch on the Cuyahoga River. Tickets are $34.95 for children and $48.95 for adults.

Celebrate Mom

Tall Oaks Signature Events offers brunch and dinner with live entertainment, photo booth, flowers and more on May 8. The event is BYOB.

Mother’s Day Buffett

Wagner’s of Westlake pulls out all the stops with its breakfast and lunch buffet with live music on May 8.

Leon Bridges

Take mom to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica to see the Grammy-nominated singer. Tickets start at $49.50.

