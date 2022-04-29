Thor: Love And Thunder Merch Gives More Detailed Look At Christian Bale’s Character Gorr

Benedict Cumberbatch says Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' ending was "up in the air" when they began filming. The Marvel star talked to JOE.ie about the MCU's wild blockbuster. During the chat, the Stephen Strange actor admitted they've been ironing the story out from the early goings. (This isn't technically that rare in modern blockbuster filmmaking. Reshoots are par for the course now.) But, over at Marvel Studios especially, the molding of stories can happen quickly. The company is shooting multiple movies at once and plans can change overnight. It's important for each director to be aware of how he shifts can affect the story. However, this isn't to say that you can't make a satisfying picture in these circumstances. It just took a while for Multiverse of Madness to find that wild ending, which Cumberbatch says ties together everyone's journeys through this film.

