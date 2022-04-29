ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Thor: Love And Thunder Merch Gives More Detailed Look At Christian Bale’s Character Gorr

By Adam Holmes
Cinema Blend
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristian Bale had already left his mark on the comic book movie realm by playing Batman in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, but nearly a decade after his time with DC came to a close, the actor is now lending his talents to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Bale is playing Gorr...

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Batman Unburied Starring Black Panther's Winston Duke As Bruce Wayne Get A Release Date

Batman Unburied has a release date for Winston Duke's debut as Bruce Wayne. Spotify is bringing The Caped Crusader to the platform on May 3rd. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the David S. Goyer-written show. The tech giant is billing Batman Unburied as the "largest simultaneous launch" to date. It's easy to see why Spotify would bet big on The Dark Knight. It's a good time to be Bruce Wayne right now as the DC Comics hero is coming off a successful stint in theaters with The Batman. Warner Bros. realized there were other avenues to be addressed and partnered with WebToon and Spotify to get the Waynes onto platforms that had been under-utilized.
MOVIES
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

Christian Bale’s ‘Thor’ Costume Revealed in New Promo Images

He definitely ain’t Batman anymore. One of the more intriguing aspects of Thor: Love and Thunder is the fact that its villain, Gorr, is played by Christian Bale, DC’s former Dark Knight. Jumping from DC to Marvel, Bale will tackle the role of Thor’s new nemesis, although his exact plan is still completely unknown. Until today we didn’t even know what he was going to do look like in the movie.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Natalie Portman
Person
Russell Crowe
Person
Jaimie Alexander
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Christian Bale
Collider

Patrick Stewart's Professor X Revealed in New 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' TV Spot

It’s (almost) official, Patrick Stewart is back to the role of Professor X for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. With only one week before the release of the highly-anticipated sequel in theaters, Marvel Studios release a new international teaser that shows not only the leader of the X-Men but also what looks like Hayley Atwell as the Multiverse variant Captain Carter.
MOVIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunder Storms#Stormbreaker
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner & His Wife Looked Like Hollywood Royalty at Post-Oscars Party: PHOTO

“Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner absolutely rocked the red carpet before and after the Oscars. Pre-show, the two turned out in gorgeous classic Hollywood looks. Costner went with a sleek black tuxedo and sunglasses to match. Baumgartner looked ethereal in a floor-length black and silver gown with lace detailing, by Tony Ward Couture per Country Living.
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

Amber Heard Reportedly Almost Didn’t Return For ‘Aquaman 2’ Over “Chemistry” Concerns With Jason Momoa

Warner Bros. has had a string of bad luck, having to sever ties with actors such as Johnny Depp who was removed from the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise and replaced with Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen after domestic abuse allegations became too hard to ignore. Depp’s co-star Ezra Miller (“The Flash,” “Justice League”) is also reportedly getting the boot from the studio after a recent arrest in Hawaii, seeing the actor potentially removed from both the Potterverse and DCEU in the future.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
CinemaBlend

Josh Brolin Explains Why He’s ‘Very Happy’ He Turned Down Jurassic World Role That Later Went To Chris Pratt

Before Chris Pratt became the lead of the Jurassic World trilogy, Josh Brolin was considered for Owen Grady, with 2013 reports claiming he was in “early talks” for the role prior. Ahead of the dinosaur blockbusters wrapping up this summer with the release of Jurassic World: Dominion, Brolin is getting honest about why he's "very happy" that he stepped away from the big opportunity.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Benedict Cumberbatch Says Doctor Strange 2's Ending Was "Up in the Air" When Filming Started

Benedict Cumberbatch says Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' ending was "up in the air" when they began filming. The Marvel star talked to JOE.ie about the MCU's wild blockbuster. During the chat, the Stephen Strange actor admitted they've been ironing the story out from the early goings. (This isn't technically that rare in modern blockbuster filmmaking. Reshoots are par for the course now.) But, over at Marvel Studios especially, the molding of stories can happen quickly. The company is shooting multiple movies at once and plans can change overnight. It's important for each director to be aware of how he shifts can affect the story. However, this isn't to say that you can't make a satisfying picture in these circumstances. It just took a while for Multiverse of Madness to find that wild ending, which Cumberbatch says ties together everyone's journeys through this film.
BEAUTY & FASHION
digitalspy.com

First look at Thor's Chris Hemsworth in new Netflix movie

Chris Hemsworth might be returning as the God of Thunder in Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder later this year, but he has another movie on the horizon. And no, we're not talking about Extraction 2, either. We're in fact talking about upcoming Netflix thriller Spiderhead, based on George Saunders' short...
MOVIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
CNET

Netflix Has a Secret Menu. Here's How to Unlock It for Better Recommendations

Netflix has so many TV shows, movies and documentaries. From binge-worthy original shows like Stranger Things and Bridgerton to horror movies, sci-fi and fantasy shows, documentaries, comedies and more. The streaming service's content library is so massive that sometimes it's actually hard to find something to watch, and scrolling can easily take more time than watching something.
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

Universal Drops Trailer for George Clooney, Julia Roberts-Starrer ‘Ticket to Paradise’ at CinemaCon

George Clooney and Julia Roberts will soon be back together on the big screen and on Wednesday in Las Vegas, Universal Pictures teased a first look at their pairing in Ol Parker’s romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise. It casts Clooney and Roberts as a divorced couple that reunites and travels to Bali to stop their daughter, played by Kaitlyn Dever, from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago by marrying someone she just met. Billie Lourd, Lucas Bravo, Amanda O’Dempsey, Rowan Chapman, Murran Kain and Vanessa Everett round out the cast.More from The Hollywood ReporterJason Sudeikis Had...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy