Plans for a rugby Club World Cup are gathering pace... and the new global tournament could be introduced to the calendar after the 2023 World Cup

By Alex Bywater For Mailonline
 3 days ago

English rugby’s top sides are moving closer to competing in a Club World Cup as plans to align domestic teams from both hemispheres into a new global tournament gather pace.

The prospect of Leicester, Saracens, Harlequins and Exeter facing sides from New Zealand such as the Crusaders and Hurricanes is one which is sure to enthuse supporters.

And such a scenario is in the pipeline as World Rugby and the game’s governing bodies remain in discussions on a new global calendar for after the 2023 World Cup.

English teams could be playing against the Crusaders and Hurricanes in the near future

Asked if he was hopeful on plans for a Club World Cup coming to fruition, Premiership Rugby chief executive Simon Massie-Taylor told Sportsmail: ‘Yes. It’s a project which is moving forwards and continues to be explored.

‘It would be brilliant to officially answer who is the best club team in the world. It would help grow the appeal of club rugby and naturally puts your club brand on a global scale.

‘I see the value in it – it’s obvious to a lot of us – but we’re still in the process of finding out when it would be, what the format would be, and the commercials.

‘It’s an exciting innovation we could see in the next few years.’

Premiership Rugby Chief Executive Simon Massie-Taylor is excited about the Club World Cup
Massie-Taylor believes the tournament could be introduced in the next few years

A proposed Club World Cup would not impact on Europe’s premier tournament the Champions Cup which already includes the best teams from England, France, Ireland, Wales and Scotland.

Sportsmail understands there is genuine hope in rugby’s corridors of power of getting the proposal off the ground as positive talks on the global calendar continue.

Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners – who have stakes in the Six Nations, the Gallagher Premiership and the United Rugby Championship – are understood to be keen on the idea.

The earliest a Club World Cup could happen would be 2024. The make-up of its teams and how it would be structured are yet to be determined.

‘The whole global calendar is progressing,’ Massie-Taylor added. ‘Everything is on the table and there are no major deal breakers.

‘It’s about the club and international calendars aligning and it’s good we are trying to tackle these big bits of the global puzzle at the same time because before it was a bit sequential.

Harlequins won the Premiership in 2021, and could take on Southern hemisphere sides soon

‘All these things are reconcilable – there is nothing that kills this.’

CVC’s influence on rugby’s future continues to expand while a second private equity firm in Silver Lake is now a key figure in New Zealand rugby.

Massie-Taylor added: ‘CVC obviously have a huge interest when it comes to the Premiership and URC and by virtue of those investments, Europe as well and with the Six Nations.

‘They are aligned on wanting to move the calendar forward and create this balance between club and country.

‘Moving forward, in short I only see them as a very positive impact on the sport.’

Only a small number of Man United fans leave Old Trafford on 73 minutes in protest against Glazers in final home game of the season, with third goal vs Brentford going in moments before

Ralf Rangnick hit back at the doom-mongers hailing 'the fall of Manchester United' in his final programme notes as interim manager on Monday night, as supporters staged a walkout at Old Trafford in protest against the Glazer ownership. The German will now move into a two-year consultancy role at United,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
