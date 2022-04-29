ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Five Davenport Police Officers Sworn-in

Davenport, Iowa
Davenport, Iowa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ubWL2_0fOEA32W00

April 29, 2022 - Mayor Mike Matson swore in five new Davenport Police Officers at the April 27 City Council meeting. Officers Daniel Hylton, Steven Anderson, Marcus Terry, Michael Hogan, and Ryan Welzenbach recently graduated from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy’s 16 week academy.

These officers are currently completing their post academy training and will be starting their 17 week long field training program later this month.

Police Officer Daniel Hylton

Dan Hylton was born and raised in Davenport, Iowa. In 2008, Dan enlisted into the United States Army where he served four years active duty including a one-year deployment to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom. In 2012, Dan returned to Davenport as an Army Reservist and continues to serve as a Medical Sergeant for the 339th Military Police Company. Dan was hired by the Davenport Fire Department in 2014, serving seven years as a Firefighter. He left the Fire Department in 2021 to become a Davenport Police Officer. While attending the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, Dan was appointed Captain of the Class.

Police Officer Steven Anderson

Steven Michael Anderson grew up in Bennett, Iowa. He graduated from Bennett High School in 1999. Steven received an Associate’s Degree from Muscatine Community College in 2002. He served the community of Bennett as a Volunteer Fireman for ten years. While attending the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, Steven was appointed Sergeant of the Class.

Police Officer Marcus Terry

Marcus Terry grew up in Davenport, Iowa and graduated from Central High School in 2004. After high school, Marcus coached football and basketball for Central High School and its youth program. He also coached Central’s Strength and Conditioning Program for all sports. Marcus joined the United States Army and was stationed in Fort Drum, New York where he was a member of the 10th Mountain Light Infantry prior to becoming a Davenport Police Officer.

Police Officer Michael Hogan

Mike Hogan is originally from Chicago, Illinois. He received a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and Public Relations from Marquette University in 2013. Since graduation, Mike has worked for several hospitality companies in both operations and social media capacities. He’s eager to start his career serving his community as a Davenport Police Officer.

Police Officer Ryan Welzenbach

Ryan Welzenbach grew up in Davenport, Iowa, and graduated from North Scott High School in 2010. In 2012, Ryan joined the Iowa Army National Guard as an Infantryman. He has served for the past ten years earning the rank of Sergeant. Ryan plans to continue his service to retirement.

Comments / 0

Related
KWQC

Police: 2 assaulted, robbed employee at Davenport winery

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man and woman are facing charges after police say they assaulted an employee at Wide River Winery Thursday. Emilee Haberling, 20, is charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery, first-degree theft, interference with officials acts and harassment of public officers or employees. Christopher Mitchell, 35,...
KIMT

Staff member at Iowa school killed in accident on football field

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dubuque officials have confirmed that a Roosevelt Middle School buildings and grounds staff member died in an accident on the school's football field on Wednesday afternoon. Dubuque Police say that the accident happened around 1 p.m. on the football field at the back of the school...
DUBUQUE, IA
WTWO/WAWV

1 flown to hospital, 1 dead after head-on crash in Illinois

CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — One man is dead and another was flown to a hospital following a head-on collision in Clay County, Illinois. Illinois State Police report the crash on Ingraham Lane, also known as County Road 1600 N., happened at approximately 1:01 p.m. Wednesday. The location is just east of Ingraham, Ill. in […]
CLAY COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Bennett, IA
Davenport, IA
Crime & Safety
KCCI.com

Police: Iowa woman stabs man in the neck during argument

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman was jailed after allegedly stabbing a man in the neck during an argument. Ashten Medina, 35, is charged with willful injury. According to police, the victim's injuries are non-life-threatening. The incident occurred overnight near 29th Street and Rutland Avenue. Medina was...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Sink hole opens at Des Moines shopping center

DES MOINES, Iowa- A sinkhole was discovered behind Hy-Vee at the Uptown Shopping Center at 42nd Street and University in Des Moines on Wednesday. The owner of the building was resurfacing the pavement when a machine fell through the concrete, which resulted in a 10 foot deep sinkhole, exposing the foundation of the building and […]
DES MOINES, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Officer-involved shooting suspect yells at judge, now spending 100 days in jail

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man accused of shooting at two Peoria Police officers received 100 days in jail for shouting match with a judge. Judge Kevin Lyons found Carlos D. Jones, 43, in contempt of court Thursday after yelling back and forth with him when Jones explained why he refused to submit to a DNA swab test.
PEORIA, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Anderson
WCIA

Man killed by train identified

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has released the identity of a man who was hit and killed by a train early Wednesday morning. Allmon said the man is 40-year-old Shane Reid of Springfield. An autopsy performed on Wednesday determined Reid died of blunt force injuries sustained in the incident. Reid was […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Military Police#Military Academy#City Council#The United States Army#Army Reservist#The Fire Department#Bennett High School
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Biden grants clemency to Illinois, Missouri federal prisoners

President Joe Biden is sending 78 federal prisoners home after using his presidential power to either pardon or commute their convictions and sentences. Some of those pardoned are from Illinois and Missouri. The information those individuals are as follows:. Abraham W. Bolden, Sr. – Chicago, Illinois. Abraham Bolden is...
ILLINOIS STATE
KCRG.com

Man thrown from motorcycle in Nashua during Friday evening crash

NASHUA, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 8: 45 p.m. Friday evening a driver was thrown from his 2007 Harley-Davidson Motocycle in Nashua, Iowa. The driver was going southbound on Highway 218 near mile marker 224, which is a construction zone. The driver drove onto the west shoulder, crossed back over the roadway, and was then thrown from the motorcycle. The driver was taken to Floyd County Medical Center by AMR Ambulance.
NASHUA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Country
Iraq
KWQC

Troopers: Man fatally hit Knox County deputy in Henry County Friday

HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Granite City man was Friday arrested after police say he fatally struck a Knox County deputy in Henry County while fleeing from police. Daylon K. Richardson, 22, is charged with two counts of murder, a Class M felony, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 2 Felony, and aggravated fleeing and alluding, a Class 4 felony.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
KCRG.com

Staff member killed at Dubuque Middle School following accident

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:06 p.m. on Wednesday, Dubuque Police and Fire responded to Roosevelt Middle School for a report of an accident involving a staff member on the football field to the rear of the school. An adult male staff member was ultimately pronounced dead at the...
DUBUQUE, IA
CBS Chicago

COVID cases climb in Illinois. Which areas are seeing the highest numbers?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the first time in more than two months, new daily COVID cases in Illinois have topped 4,000. Cases are also rising in Chicago, but they're milder and far less deadly than at any stretch of the pandemic.CBS 2's Chris Tye looks at the numbers and where in our area cases are highest -- and what it means for your family.The states around Illinois are seeing cases soar; Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana -- but in Illinois, Lake County and DuPage County are the stories here. Starting in the western suburbs -- DuPage County cases are up 111 percent...
ILLINOIS STATE
Davenport, Iowa

Davenport, Iowa

27
Followers
281
Post
720
Views
ABOUT

Davenport is a city in and the county seat of Scott County, Iowa, United States. It is located along the Mississippi River on the eastern border of the state, and is the largest of the Quad Cities, a metropolitan area with a population estimate of 382,630 and a CSA population of 474,226; it is the 90th largest CSA in the nation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy