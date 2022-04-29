Five Davenport Police Officers Sworn-in

April 29, 2022 - Mayor Mike Matson swore in five new Davenport Police Officers at the April 27 City Council meeting. Officers Daniel Hylton, Steven Anderson, Marcus Terry, Michael Hogan, and Ryan Welzenbach recently graduated from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy’s 16 week academy.

These officers are currently completing their post academy training and will be starting their 17 week long field training program later this month.

Police Officer Daniel Hylton

Dan Hylton was born and raised in Davenport, Iowa. In 2008, Dan enlisted into the United States Army where he served four years active duty including a one-year deployment to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom. In 2012, Dan returned to Davenport as an Army Reservist and continues to serve as a Medical Sergeant for the 339th Military Police Company. Dan was hired by the Davenport Fire Department in 2014, serving seven years as a Firefighter. He left the Fire Department in 2021 to become a Davenport Police Officer. While attending the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, Dan was appointed Captain of the Class.

Police Officer Steven Anderson

Steven Michael Anderson grew up in Bennett, Iowa. He graduated from Bennett High School in 1999. Steven received an Associate’s Degree from Muscatine Community College in 2002. He served the community of Bennett as a Volunteer Fireman for ten years. While attending the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, Steven was appointed Sergeant of the Class.

Police Officer Marcus Terry

Marcus Terry grew up in Davenport, Iowa and graduated from Central High School in 2004. After high school, Marcus coached football and basketball for Central High School and its youth program. He also coached Central’s Strength and Conditioning Program for all sports. Marcus joined the United States Army and was stationed in Fort Drum, New York where he was a member of the 10th Mountain Light Infantry prior to becoming a Davenport Police Officer.

Police Officer Michael Hogan

Mike Hogan is originally from Chicago, Illinois. He received a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and Public Relations from Marquette University in 2013. Since graduation, Mike has worked for several hospitality companies in both operations and social media capacities. He’s eager to start his career serving his community as a Davenport Police Officer.

Police Officer Ryan Welzenbach

Ryan Welzenbach grew up in Davenport, Iowa, and graduated from North Scott High School in 2010. In 2012, Ryan joined the Iowa Army National Guard as an Infantryman. He has served for the past ten years earning the rank of Sergeant. Ryan plans to continue his service to retirement.