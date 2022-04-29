ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue sky thinking! Moment skydiver solves Rubik’s pyramid puzzle during 13,000ft freefall

By Jonathan Rose For Mailonline
 3 days ago

This is the moment a skydiver solved a Rubik's pyramid puzzle during a 13,000ft freefall from a plane in Thailand.

Chinmay Prabhu, 23, attempted to complete the puzzle within 30 seconds during the skydive on April 14 in Sri Racha, Chonburi.

The video shows Chinmay, who is from Mumbai, unpackage the pyraminx, a tetrahedron version of the Rubik's Cube, in the plane.

He then jumps out of the aircraft in tandem, but struggles to retrieve the Rubik's pyramid from the other skydiver.

The wind resistance makes it difficult for Chinmay to grab the puzzle, but once he gets hold of it, he completes the pyramid in a record time.

As the skydiver he is strapped to pulls the parachute, Chinmay smiles to the camera and proudly shows off the one-coloured sides.

According to the Guinness World Records, he now holds the record for the fastest time to solve a rotating puzzle tetrahedron while in freefall - 24.22 seconds.

He has completed several other records, including the most pyraminx puzzles solved underwater (nine in one minute and 48 seconds) and while riding a bike (176 in one hour and seven minutes).

Chinmay said: 'After having two Guinness World Records titles to my name, one for solving pyraminx puzzles underwater, and on land while riding a bicycle - the next idea that immediately popped into my mind was why not the sky?

'After spending sleepless nights, today I finally went skydiving in Thailand and solved a pyraminx puzzle in 24 seconds while in freefall.

'I had no experience [of skydiving] but had watched a lot of skydiving videos on the internet. I had it on my bucket list for a long time.'

