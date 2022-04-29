ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'He would never be able to handle the pre-dawn starts': Gary Lineker 'turns down Good Morning Britain job offer' as ITV continue search to replace Piers Morgan

By Codie Bullen For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Gary Lineker has reportedly rejected the chance to join Good Morning Britain as a host, as the hunt continues for ITV bosses to replace Piers Morgan.

The former footballer, 61, is said to have been offered a permanent position on the show after a roster of guests have joined long-time host Susanna Reid over the past few months.

The Match Of The Day star often shares strong views on Twitter, making him stand out as a strong candidate to replace outspoken Piers.

Not the one: Gary Lineker has reportedly rejected the chance to join Good Morning Britain, as the hunt continues for ITV bosses to replace Piers Morgan (stock image, taken in November)

A source told The Mirror: 'He turned it down straight away saying he'd never be able to handle the pre-dawn starts,'

'He said he doesn't get going until at least 9am so there is no way he'd be firing on all cylinders before breakfast. He said it's just not for him.'

The dad-of-four has previously made it know the job isn't for him as he told a journalist in September: 'I don't function before nine o'clock, I had to have three coffees just to speak to you. No, no, no thank you.'

MailOnline contacted ITV for comment.

Opinionated: The Match of the Day star, 61, often shares strong views on Twitter, making him stand out as an ideal candidate to replace outspoken Piers, (pictured; stock image)

Hoping to recapture Morgan's popularity with viewers and his chemistry with co-host Susanna Reid, GMB bosses have spent months testing out a series of candidates including Richard Madeley, money expert Martin Lewis, comedian Adil Ray, Tony Blair's former spin doctor Alastair Campbell and former Labour Minister Ed Balls.

But The Mail On Sunday understands none was deemed a suitable permanent replacement, and with long-serving GMB presenter Ben Shepherd on air for only a couple of days a week, bosses have given up their search and will instead rotate male stand-in hosts.

The fruitless hunt will no doubt delight Morgan. But it is thought to have dismayed ITV, which is proud of female presenters including Ms Reid, Kate Garraway, Ranvir Singh, Laura Tobin and Charlotte Hawkins.

No luck: The former footballer was offered a permanent position on the show after a roster of guests including Richard Madeley (pictured) have joined long-time host Susanna Reid over the past few months

Head-hunters also fear some experienced presenters did not put themselves forward because they are friends with Morgan.

A source said: 'Replacing Piers was always going to be tough, but no one thought that almost a year on they still wouldn't have found anyone. It is one of the biggest shows on TV, so it really shouldn't have been this hard.

'It didn't occur to bosses that many of the big presenters would rule themselves out because they are friends with Piers. He is a very loyal man and that loyalty is reciprocated. It is a real headache.'

Morgan left GMB last March after refusing to apologise for comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex's mental health.

The former MoS columnist's outburst prompted a record 58,000 complaints to Ofcom, which cleared the broadcaster.

An ITV spokesman said: 'Good Morning Britain is an award winning breakfast show with great journalism at its core and a brilliantly talented team both on and off screen who all play a part in its continued success.

'The show is performing well with the roster of guest hosts alongside our existing family of presenters and there are no current plans to change this.'

Stormed off: Morgan left GMB last March after refusing to apologise for comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex's mental health

