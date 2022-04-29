Childhood vaccination rate continues to decline in Arizona
By Andrew Oxford
azpm.org
3 days ago
Childhood vaccination rates in Arizona continue to decline, according to newly released data from the state Department of Health Services. The share of kindergarten students with personal belief exemptions from one or more vaccines rose to 6.6% this school year, up from 5.4% in the 2019-2020 school year. Only...
May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports more than 50 percent of Americans will be diagnosed with some form of mental illness or disorder at some point in their lifetime. One-in-five of them within any given year.
Editor’s note: Throughout the last year as increasingly extreme and restrictive anti-abortion bills gained traction and went into effect on the state level, reproductive healthcare providers, advocates and patients around the United States continued doing the work they always do: They educated (unpacking the various ways the bill infringes on reproductive freedoms for pregnant people in Texas, particularly for low-income people of color), they organized (showing folks where to put their money and their energy to do the most good) and many of them did the emotional heavy-lifting of sharing their own stories of receiving vital abortion care. We’re revisiting these feelings yet again as we see the leaked draft of the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) opinion that would strike down Roe v. Wade in the United States.
Comments / 0