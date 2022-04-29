ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazing deal on a huge Samsung that looks like an iPhone only costs £144

By Sean Keach
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

A GORGEOUS Samsung smartphone that looks like an iPhone is on sale for just £144.

The spectacular offer is a cheap way to snap up an impressive Android handset: the Samsung Galaxy A13.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aTLFX_0fOE6JXU00
This Samsung handset is very tempting at its new on-sale price Credit: Samsung

It's a sizeable blower with a 6.6-inch Infinity-V display.

And it's got a generous 64GB of storage – on par with many of the most recent iPhone models.

Normally it would cost £179, but it's now down to its lowest price ever on Amazon: £144.08.

  • Samsung Galaxy A13 at Amazon for £144 – buy here

It's a cheap phone, so it won't be as powerful as the latest flagship Samsung or Apple models.

But it's impressive to get a device with such a big screen, large storage and running on the latest version of Google's Android software.

And has a cracking design for the price too.

For the geeks, there are some decent specs to get excited about.

It's got a large Full HD+ screen measuring 6.6 inches from corner to corner, using Samsung's Infinity-V design with the small selfie camera notch at the top.

The phone comes in "Awesome White", which is a fairly safe paintjob.

On the back is a quad-camera system that includes a 50-megapixel main snapper.

There's also an ultra-wide camera, a depth shooter and a macro lens.

Samsung has fitted the Galaxy A13 with a sizeable 5,000mAh battery that should comfortable get you through a day.

Powering the device is an eight-core chip, paired with 4GB of memory.

There's 64GB of storage available, plus the option to expand storage with a 1TB microSD card.

This particular model is unlocked for all carriers.

And it's running on Android 12 – the latest version of Google's mobile operating system.

So it's got many of the latest software features you'd hope for on a new smartphone.

  • Samsung Galaxy A13 at Amazon for £144 – buy here

All prices in this article were correct at the time of writing, but may have since changed. Always do your own research before making any purchase.

If you click on a link in this story we may earn affiliate revenue.

