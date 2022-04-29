ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool ‘plot double transfer swoop for Monaco star Tchouameni and Aberdeen right-back Ramsay to reinforce squad’

By Daegan Martin
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

Liverpool are looking to bolster their squad this summer with Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni top of their transfer wanted list.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is also eyeing out youngster Calvin Ramsay who plays right-back for Aberdeen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23M7nR_0fOE6DF800
Youngsters Tchouameni and Ramsay may be Liverpool's next transfer targets this summer.

Klopp has signed a new deal to stay with Liverpool until 2026 and is eager for reinforcements.

One answer appears to be to try and snag the 22-year-old French international Tchouameni, according to Daily Mail.

Tchouameni boasts impressive stats in the French league, being ranked number one for interceptions and in the top ten for passes into the final third, tackles, and aerial battles won.

He has also made eight appearances for the French national team.

But the Reds should expect some hot competition for the rising star, who has a hefty price tag of over £33 million.

Real Madrid are interested but Man Utd and Chelsea are both throwing their hats in the ring.

Another possible target is 18-year-old Ramsay who enjoyed incredible form in his breakout season in the Scottish Premiership.

SunSport revealed that the Reds are looking at the Aberdeen right-back as cover for Trent-Alexander Arnold.

The cherry on top for him was lifting the Scottish Football Writers’ young player of the year award.

Liverpool's hunt for young talent saw them announce the signing of 19-year-old Fabio Carvalho from Fulham, which set them back £5 million.

The Portuguese attacking midfielder will join the club this summer.

The reports emerged after Liverpool's 2-0 win over Villarreal in the Champions League semi-final first leg.

They are still in the running for a quadruple this season and are in impressive form having not suffered a defeat in their last 11 matches, with an impressive 4-0 win against struggling Manchester United.

His focus will undoubtedly be on their remaining games as the Reds want as much silverware in their trophy cabinet as possible this season.

But with more time at the club, the Liverpool boss will be looking to sign some young players to ensure their winning form continues.

Community Policy