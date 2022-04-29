ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

I’m a hair expert – the surprising reasons your hair won’t grow & the problem with a product we all use

By Franca Akenami
 3 days ago

LONG hair is certainly desirable, but lengthy locks come with some maintenance and updates to your hair care routine.

Luckily, a hair expert has revealed a product you might be including in your hair journey that's stunting its growth.

Nichelle mentioned that not getting routine haircuts is a reason your hair may not be growing, as hair should be trimmed every eight to 10 weeks Credit: Getty
According to Nichelle hair oils are effective at growing hair, despite previous beliefs Credit: Getty

Shandi Nichelle, creator of organic hair care line Freewell, cited the consistent use of dry shampoo as a major reason your hair isn't growing and identified additional culprits.

Your dry shampoo is suffocating your scalp

Dry shampoo works wonders in a pinch but it should be used only on occasion, according to Nichelle.

She explained: "Dry shampoo disrupts the balance of your scalp, causing skin to dry out and/or produce more oils. The build-up of dry shampoo may even lead to folliculitis, a fungal or bacterial infection of the hair follicle.

"Bottom line: if your hair follicle is not healthy, you won't see healthy hair growth.

"For all the women out there about to burst into tears because I just told them to break up with their dry shampoo, I have a healthy alternative to extend your blow-out!

"Direct the concentrated nozzle of your blow dryer at your roots on medium heat and steam dry the oil from your hair between blowouts!"

You're afraid of oil

For years the beauty industry convinced us oil is evil. We're now beginning to see how wrong this messaging is with high-end, highly-effective face oils hitting the shelves of major beauty retailers.

"The truth is that both your skin and your hair need oil, vitamins, and minerals for optimal health," Nichelle said.

"I created Freewell Power Gloss to heal dry and damaged hair, improve scalp health, and promote hair growth.

"It's made with organic castor oil, jojoba, almond, rosemary,

and lavender oils, and apple cider vinegar. [All] ingredients that have been scientifically proven to improve scalp and hair health and increase thickness and sheen.

"A deep oil conditioner at least once a week is a must for those who want their hair to grow!"

You're impatient

Nichelle says that quick changes and quick fixes will ultimately damage your hair. Just because a dramatic color change can be done overnight doesn't mean it should be!

"If you want to go from brunette to platinum or from a fashion color back to your natural look, take your time," Nichelle advised.

You're skipping trims to let your hair grow

According to Nichelle, hair needs to be trimmed every eight to 10 weeks. If you don't get regular trims, the damaged ends of your hair will break off and take as much as half of an inch with it.

You will end up losing more length with the breakage than you would with a regular trim, so be sure to regularly trim your tresses.

