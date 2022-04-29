ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warning to parents as cases of kids’ virus surge – the 4 signs you must not ignore

By Ellie Cambridge
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
PARENTS have been warned cases of a common kids' virus have risen in the past few weeks.

Experts have urged parents to keep kids off school and away from vulnerable people if they pick up signs of rotavirus.

An official UK Health Security Agency report found norovirus cases rose last month and now rotavirus infections have increased.

Dr Lesley Larkin, Surveillance Lead, Gastrointestinal Infections and Food Safety, UK Health Security Agency said: "Norovirus and rotavirus can easily be passed on to those around you.

"While unpleasant, most people get over it within a day or two, however, it can last longer in the very young, elderly or those with weakened immune systems.

"Symptoms of norovirus and rotavirus infection include vomiting and diarrhoea but can also include a high temperature and tummy pain or cramps.

“Stay at home if you are experiencing norovirus and rotavirus symptoms and do not return to work or school until 48 hours after symptoms have cleared and not visit elderly relatives, especially in care homes or hospitals while unwell.

"If you catch these bugs, it is important to drink water to avoid dehydration.

"Handwashing with soap and warm water often is key to help stop the spread of these bugs, especially as unlike for Covid-19, alcohol hand sanitisers do not kill off norovirus.”

Rotavirus symptoms usually include diarrhoea, vomiting, tummy ache and a high temperature.

It mostly affects young children and babies, with patients usually recovering within a week at home.

The virus can be serious however and cause severe dehydration, among other compilations.

Rotavirus spreads before a person is even showing symptoms.

It is present in their stool for two days before they are unwell. If a person, including a child, does not wash their hands properly after going to the toilet, they can contaminate surfaces, food and more.

Adults may also pick up and spread the bug from an infected child if they help them use the toilet or change their nappies.

Rotavirus vaccination is available routinely on the NHS as part of the childhood vaccination programme for babies aged 8 weeks and 12 weeks.

The vaccine contains a weakened version of rotavirus.

This helps your baby build up immunity, so that the next time they come into contact with rotavirus they will not get the infection.

The rotavirus vaccine is very effective and gives good protection against rotavirus infection for a number of years.

It’s possible for a baby to get a rotavirus infection after being vaccinated. But this is uncommon and it’s usually milder than it would have been if they had not been vaccinated.

The US Sun

