GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Antiques and old cars, two of Harley Castoral’s favorite things. “Hoping I can ride in some,” said Harley. But Harley isn’t just your average 16-year-old. At 8-years-old, he was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis and since then, he’s spent everyday of his life taking medications and doing breathing treatments. After spending the last 6 months in the hospital, Harley has been waiting to have some fun at the 13th annual Cystic Fibrosis Car Show in Ellisville.

