Statt-us Update 4/29/22 – Today’s Headlines & More

Danny Trejo is the type of guy you'll find on the set of a movie ("Desperado" or "Heat") or TV show ("Breaking Bad" or "Sons of Anarchy") playing cards with the extras. The actor has over 420 credits to date on IMDb, and despite the hours he's racked up filming, he hardly gets pranked. You'd be forgiven for thinking that that's because Trejo nearly always plays Hannibal Lecter-types. On set, you're likely to find him prepping for a fistfight, a shoot-out, or to perish — blown up, stabbed, or decapitated, severed head stuck onto a turtle and sent to roam aimlessly through the desert. It's likely, however, that people don't prank Trejo because he's genuinely too nice. "I love helping everybody. I love meeting everybody," Trejo told Mashed, "and I love playing poker with the extras." While he plays, he'll most likely down a Sprite and cranberry juice. This, he dished, is his favorite on-set drink.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO