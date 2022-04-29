ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What happened to Johnny Depp’s finger?

By Jacob Bentley-York
 3 days ago
JOHNNY Depp has testified about an explosive fight between himself and Amber Heard that he claimed resulted in a severed finger.

During his ongoing US libel trial against his ex-wife, the actor recalled the events of the alleged drug fuelled row between the pair in 2015.

Depp recalled the events of his finger injury in 2015 Credit: EPA

What happened to Johnny Depp's finger?

Depp testified that Heard had become enraged when he had started drinking in Australia during the filming of one of the Pirates of the Caribbean films.

He claims Heard had thrown a bottle of vodka at him, severing the top of his finger.

“Blood was pouring out,” he said. “I think I went into some sort of … I don’t know what a nervous breakdown feels like, but that’s probably the closest that I’ve ever been. Nothing made sense.”

Depp recalled hiding in the bathroom where he began writing on the walls and mirrors in his own blood.

And after being whisked off to hospital for medical treatment, Depp initially told doctors that his finger had been caught in large accordion doors - before later retracting those version of events.

Depp's former house manager, Ben King, previously said he was "tasked" to look out for the fingertip when he arrived at the damaged home in the hours after the incident.

He said: "There was a scrunched-up piece of kitchen paper with lots of blood on it. "So I thought that was probably a pretty good place to look."

Accounts differed on how the finger had ended up separated from the rest of the actor’s hand on the night of the incident.

Heard had previously claimed the injury had occurred after Depp had smashed a phone against a wall.

Depp's assistant had previously said he found the severed finger

What had Johnny Depp said about his finger?

Amber Heard previously claimed that the damage to her former husband’s finger had taken place at the end of a three day bender.

At the time, Depp was said to have been in regular contact with David Kipper, a doctor, and Debbie Lloyd, a nurse, who had been treating him for an alleged opioid addiction.

After his finger was cut off, Depp texted Kipper.

"I cut the top of my middle finger off. What should I do? Except of course go to a hospital," he wrote. "I'm so embarrassed for jumping into anything with her."

During trial Depp later testified that the stories he told other doctors, including Kipper, was told to avoid getting Heard into trouble.

He also suggested that other jokes he made were exaggerations, strongly denying that he would ever cut off his own finger intentionally.

Depp said: "I lied because ... I didn't want to disclose that it had been Ms. Heard that had thrown a vodka bottle at me and took my finger off.

“I didn't want to get her in trouble. I tried to just keep things as copacetic and easy as possible for everyone. I did not want to put her name in that mix."

