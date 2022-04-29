ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

I’m a Dollar Tree worker – we all dread having to operate a piece of equipment in store but it’s there to help customers

By Chris Bradford
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JlT1Y_0fODwkvn00

A DOLLAR Tree worker has revealed the important piece of equipment employees hate to use in-store – but it’s there to help customers.

The unnamed staff member revealed their pet hate in a Reddit forum that was dedicated to the low-cost discount store.

A Redditor, who claims to work at Dollar Tree, revealed that operating the intercom system was torture.

They said: “When I first started I really didn’t get much explanation on how to use the damn thing.

“Just that I needed to make 1 frozen or seasonal announcement per hour along with a mask in-store announcement.

“Unfortunately, the register I was put on had the only working intercom so it was a must. It was torture.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UEmZa_0fODwkvn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39vS17_0fODwkvn00

Meanwhile, others branded having to make announcements a “nuisance”.

Another worker said their manager used the intercom constantly.

They claimed: “Telling jokes, giving monologues and inspirational quotes like ‘don’t ever look down on someone unless you are helping them up, and during the holidays even briefly singing.”

Meanwhile, a store manager, known only as Brenda, claimed shoplifting at her store in the Midwest is rampant.

She told Mental Floss: "The shoplifting is ridiculously rampant. We catch someone just about every day."

The manager claimed the lack of security tags and alarms on products makes it simple for shoplifters to escape undetected.

Brenda also spilled some other secrets about Dollar Tree - such as advising customers not to buy frozen seafood or meat while shopping.

Admitting the quality of the products could be hit and miss, she explained the store’s cinnamon bites are "amazing" and said customers love the frozen fruit and veg.

But, she added: "I don’t eat any of the frozen fish or rib eyes because I don’t trust frozen seafood or meat that costs a dollar."

The store came under fire earlier this year after customers accused the retailer of reducing the size of its products after raising prices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MA9Tc_0fODwkvn00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mNDAC_0fODwkvn00

The firm made the decision to end its $1 price after 35 years and raise most items at stores to $1.25, causing outrage amongst Americans.

The Sun approached Dollar Tree for comment but didn’t receive a response.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 9

Enterprize 1701
2d ago

These Dollar stores don't care about their employees or customers. Just how much money they can put into their pockets.

Reply(2)
7
Chuck G55
1d ago

They shouldn’t have made big announcements of the price increases. Do like the .99 cent store did. Just increase the prices no announcements.

Reply
2
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dread#Dollar Tree#Discount Store#Frozen Fruit#Mental Floss
The Kitchn

6 Things You Should Get Rid of Right Now (Because They’re Just Taking Up Space)

In the past year, I’ve re-evaluated my previous goals to get rid of as much as I possibly can any time I can. Specifically, I’ve decided that I will think long and hard before getting rid of baskets or other storage containers that can come in and out of rotation as my home life evolves. (Turns out I really needed some baskets when I was doubling my groceries to minimize early-pandemic trips to the store but couldn’t double the size of my pantry.)
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Seafood
Travel + Leisure

This Often-overlooked Button in Your Car Can Make Your Ride More Comfortable — and Help You Save on Gas

Summer is just around the corner, which means scorching temperatures will soon be upon us. While that's a welcome fact for a day at the beach, it's not so fun when you have to get into a sweltering car for a long commute. There is, however, one thing that can help cool down that rather uncomfortable summer experience in a snap. And it all comes down to a single, often-overlooked button on your car's dashboard: the recirculation button.
GAS PRICE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
413K+
Followers
21K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy