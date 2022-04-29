Coleman Blvd and Simpson Plaza Closed Saturday, April 30, for Special Event

(April 29, 2022) Coleman Boulevard, which is the main entrance to Frisco Square and the Frisco Public Library, will be closed Saturday, April 30, for a special event. Simpson Plaza will also be closed, so there will be no vehicular access to the front of the library. Instead, library patrons will be able to access the free municipal parking garage behind the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center. In addition, the parking spaces around Simpson Plaza will be blocked off on Friday. City Hall and Frisco Public Library visitors will need to use the municipal parking garage on Friday.

The roads will close at 6 a.m. Saturday morning and will reopen by 9:00 p.m. that night. During this road closure, Frisco Square residents, customers, library patrons, and those attending the event will need to take alternate routes to their destinations. See attached map (pdf).

Library patrons can reach the municipal parking garage or the library drive-thru by following one of the routes shown on the attached map (PDF). Turn on World Cup Way from Main Street or use northbound Dallas Pkwy or John W. Elliott Drive to reach Page St. which runs behind the municipal parking garage.

The following groups should use World Cup Way or the driveways along Main Street to access the parking areas behind the Frisco Square businesses:

• Special event participants

• Business traffic on Coleman Blvd

• Residents who live north of the plaza

Special event participants can also park in the municipal parking garage behind the Frisco Public Library and City Hall.

Customers of Pizzeria Testa should use World Cup Way (or use northbound Dallas Pkwy and turn right onto Frisco Square Blvd) to reach the front of the restaurant. Customers can also park in the municipal parking garage.

Motorists can use the Waze app to navigate around road closures. Click here to learn about Waze or install it on your smartphone.