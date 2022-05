Several star wide receivers have been traded during the 2022 offseason, but DK Metcalf says he won't be parting ways with the Seattle Seahawks anytime soon. "We're going to get something done," Metcalf told Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast Monday when asked about contract negotiations. "I think I'm going to be in Seattle for the next coming years."

