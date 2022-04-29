ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd vs Brentford: TV channel, live stream, kick-off time, team news for CRUCIAL Premier League clash

By Nyle Smith
 3 days ago
MANCHESTER UNITED return to centre stage when they welcome an overachieving Brentford to Old Trafford ON MONDAY.

The Red Devils' Champions League dreams seemed to have vanished when Chelsea took the lead against them in their last fixture.

Cristiano Ronaldo rescued a point for Manchester United in their game against Chelsea Credit: Rex
Christian Eriksen starred in Brentford's score-less draw against his former side Spurs Credit: Rex

Until Cristiano Ronaldo was on hand to save the day YET AGAIN when a sensational strike earned United a vital point.

And they'll be expected to build on that draw with a win against a Brentford side who are 'on the beach'.

But the Bees held Tottenham to a score-less draw in their last outing - and Man United's performances have been far from convincing lately.

What time does Man Utd vs Brentford kick off?

  • Manchester United face Brentford on Monday, May 2.
  • The game is scheduled to kick off at 8pm UK time.
  • Old Trafford will be the venue for the mouth-watering tie which can hold around 75,000 spectators.
  • United came out on top when the sides last met in January this year.

What TV channel is Man Utd vs Brentford on and can I live stream it?

  • Manchester United vs Brentford will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.
  • Coverage commences from 7:30pm UK time on Sky Sports Main Event - 30 minutes before kick-off.
  • But for a full hour of pre-match coverage, head to the Sky Sports Premier League channel from 7pm UK time.
  • Subscription members can head to the Sky Sports website or Sky Go app to stream ALL of the action.

Team news

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick will continue to cope without Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba who are both long-term absentees.

However, the new Austrian coach may be able to welcome back Fred, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, and Edinson Cavani who were all side-lined for the 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

But summer signing Jadon Sancho could be out for the season with tonsillitis.

Meanwhile, Thomas Frank has four key players unavailable for the trip to Old Trafford.

Saman Ghoddos twisted his ankle against Tottenham last weekend so he'll be missing out, whilst Sergi Canos and Frank Onyeka continue to be treated in the medical room.

But Ethan Pinnock has suffered a set-back in his recovery progress which is likely to see the central defender miss out on the clash with Manchester United.

Latest odds

  • Man Utd to win 8/11
  • Draw 29/10
  • Brentford to win 10/3

*Odds courtesy of Betfair are correct as of Friday, April 29

SB Nation

Boehly consortium final bid for Chelsea ‘in excess of £4 billion’ in total — report

The consortium led by Todd Boehly have been reportedly selected as the “preferred” bidders, which should mean that they will indeed become our next owners. An official announcement isn’t expected until Monday at the earliest, though some reports have already claimed the Boehly bid have become “exclusive”, which should rule out any more late silliness like the publicity stunt from Sir Jim Ratcliffe.
PREMIER LEAGUE
