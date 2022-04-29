ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison, ME

Business Spotlight: Black Bear Mobile Maintenance

thewindhameagle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith more than 23 years of expertise that he gained working on military helicopters and marine engines and systems, John Daggett, Jr. established Black Bear Mobile Maintenance a year ago and is now the leading option in the Sebago Lakes Region for those seeking tractor repair and small-engine service....

business.thewindhameagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cumberland, ME
Local
Maine Business
City
Harrison, ME
WWD

Lands’ End Grows the Landscape for Luring Customers

Click here to read the full article. Lands’ End, furthering its strategy to expand the distribution of its all-American, classical-style fashion brand through third parties, goes on air for the first time tomorrow with the QVC video commerce selling channel. Lands’ End last October began selling digitally on qvc.com and has also been selling on amazon.com, kohls.com and at Kohl’s stores. Lands’ End is also said to be working on an arrangement with Target, though details of that were not available.More from WWDFIT Awards 2022 with Michael Kors and Aerin LauderNew Balance Bets Big on Sports, Fashion and Music With New...
RETAIL
CNBC

The top 10 fully remote companies to work for in 2022—many are hiring right now

Even as some companies return to the office this spring, a growing number of organizations are offering remote opportunities – or choosing to forgo the office altogether and letting all of their employees work from home permanently. To help remote job-seekers find the best opportunities, MakeMyMove.com, an online directory...
SOFTWARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
thecentersquare.com

Study: Recycling and storing EV batteries will be a 'huge issue'

(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to spend $60 million on electric vehicles (EV), including electrifying the state’s fleet. However, the production of EVs is beset by a supply chain riddled with shortages in addition to environmental concerns. Whitmer’s proposed 2023 budget aims to spend $50...
MICHIGAN STATE
protocol.com

Banks need to start cashing in on the subscription economy

For consumers, casually checking their bank account and seeing a monthly maintenance fee or overdraft charge is a frustrating experience, and fees are a major factor in banks’ low satisfaction ratings. The challenge for banks is that their efforts to reduce their fees aren’t making a significant dent in...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Google
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sourcing Journal

Are NFTs the Next Big Trend in Home Goods?

Click here to read the full article. The metaverse and NFTs offer creative opportunities for home companies and designers serving consumers outfitting their virtual world. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNike's Cryptokick NFTs Trading for Thousands of DollarsRens and Biion Take on NFTsNew Deal Draws Laura Ashley Back Into FashionBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BEAUTY & FASHION
BBC

Pedicab operators welcome plans to regulate industry

Pedicab operators have supported government plans to license the industry, which has been plagued by claims of tourists being ripped off. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told MPs on Wednesday his department planned to introduce legislation to control the "wild west" of pedicabs. The London Pedicab Operators Association said licensing was...
ECONOMY
Phys.org

It's not all nomadland: How #vanlife made mobile living a middle-class aspiration

Announce to your friends and family that you're choosing to live in your vehicle and you're likely to raise some concern. The 2017 book "Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century" by Jessica Bruder—made into the 2020 film starring Frances McDormand—drew attention to the hundreds of thousands of Americans living itinerant lifestyles due to poverty and insecure employment.
CARS
Fortune

Small brands are the future of U.S. apparel manufacturing

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. With supply chain woes here to stay, bringing production back to the U.S. is looking more attractive than ever. There is a way to bring apparel factories back to the U.S.–but it means rewriting the playbook.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy