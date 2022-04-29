ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Cheers! Munich to stage 1st Oktoberfest after 2-year hiatus

WFMZ-TV Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — The annual Oktoberfest festival is on again for this fall, the city of Munich said Friday, following a two-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dieter Reiter, the mayor...

www.wfmz.com

FOXBusiness

United Airlines plans expansion of flights between US, Europe

United Airlines plans to offer more flights across the Atlantic Ocean this summer than it did in 2019. The company said Tuesday that it will raise that capacity by 25% over pre-pandemic levels, including some new destinations. "We will be the largest carrier across the transatlantic," Patrick Quayle, the airline’s...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WFMZ-TV Online

ATP World Tour BMW Open by American Express Results

MUNICH (AP) _ Results Sunday from BMW Open by American Express at MTTC Iphitos (seedings in parentheses):. Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (3), Germany, def. David Vega Hernandez, Spain, and Rafael Matos, Brazil, 4-6, 6-4, 10-7.
SPORTS
The Independent

All the flights cancelled today from UK airports

Another day, another unremitting stream of travel chaos.Passengers attempting to jet off on their Easter holidays encountered hours-long security queues and delays, as well as last-minute flight cancellations, at airports across the UK.Once again British Airways and easyJet have grounded more than 100 services between them, affecting around 15,000 passengers. The airlines cite staff shortages caused by sickness as the cause of their problems.Here are the flights that are cancelled so far today at the UK’s major airports.British Airways has cancelled at least 72 flights on Saturday.British Airways to/from HeathrowDomesticGlasgow 0635 Edinburgh 1735Newcastle 1830EuropeanNice 0615Algiers 0630Malaga 0650Rome 0700Berlin 0705Marseille...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
cruisehive.com

Cruises Return to the Port of Toronto for First Time in Two Years

After two years of suspensions and cruise bans, the first cruise ship arrived back in the port of Toronto. Viking Octantis is a luxury expedition cruise vessel sailing for River and Ocean cruise company Viking Cruises. She is the first of forty cruise ships to sail the great lakes this summer.
TRAVEL
Reuters

Greece lifts COVID curbs for travellers ahead of key summer season

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece lifted COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday for foreign and domestic flights, its civil aviation authority said, ahead of the summer tourism season that officials hope will see revenues bouncing back from the pandemic slump. To fly in or out of the country, travellers were previously required to...
WORLD

