Cheers! Munich to stage 1st Oktoberfest after 2-year hiatus

Another day, another unremitting stream of travel chaos.Passengers attempting to jet off on their Easter holidays encountered hours-long security queues and delays, as well as last-minute flight cancellations, at airports across the UK.Once again British Airways and easyJet have grounded more than 100 services between them, affecting around 15,000 passengers. The airlines cite staff shortages caused by sickness as the cause of their problems.Here are the flights that are cancelled so far today at the UK’s major airports.British Airways has cancelled at least 72 flights on Saturday.British Airways to/from HeathrowDomesticGlasgow 0635 Edinburgh 1735Newcastle 1830EuropeanNice 0615Algiers 0630Malaga 0650Rome 0700Berlin 0705Marseille...

