Highlight reel of Bills' first-round pick Kaiir Elam

By Nick Wojton
 3 days ago
It’s done and dusted: The Buffalo Bills have made Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam their top-overall pick at the 2022 NFL draft.

The Bills clearly have faith in him based on how things went down. Buffalo did not stand pat.

Even with Elam nearing their spot at No. 25, the Bills decided to make a trade. Buffalo moved up to the 23rd pick in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens to make sure they got their guy.

Now let’s see exactly why the Bills liked him so much.

Here’s a full highlight reel from Elam’s time at the University of Florida:

