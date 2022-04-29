10 Things Stromae Can't Live Without

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. There is no doubt that the biggest watch in the world right now is the Patek Philippe Nautilus with a Tiffany dial. The watch isn’t just racking up clout—and moving for $6.5 million at auction—for Patek and every customer who manages to get their hands on it, either. No, the Tiffany Nautilus is so powerful that it almost immediately became an influential watch, a process that takes most models years, if not decades. The watch is raising the value of other non-Nautilus pieces that share the Tiffany-blue dial. The price on Rolex’s turquoise-dial Oyster Perpetual, released in 2020, surged in December of last year, just as the new Nautilus was announced. Even the turquoise-dial MoonSwatch from the Omega x Swatch collaboration is selling for close to $1,000 despite its $260 retail price. Collectors, too, seem to be bringing out similar-looking pieces to get in on the fun.

