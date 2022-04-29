ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Things Stromae Can't Live Without

There are a few things Stromae can't live without. From a Cartier ring from his wife and a jump rope to his sustainable, pastel Puma sneakers, these are Stromae's ten essentials. Transcript. [watch winding]. I love...

17 Blazing Hot Menswear Deals Under $150

It’s dangerous to mock whatever force controls the weather dial, but it feels like we’re in the homestretch now. Like it’s almost time to put away the Big Puffers and Heavy Pants and reclaim some closet real estate for the lightweight and the breezy. And because there might be some extra real estate left over, we’ve put together some of our favorite deals under $150. From a wedding season/whenever season suit jacket to iconic sandals to a Mr. Ripley-level polo and more, these are the most stylish savings around.
On The Rocks

Latto Shows Off Her Insane Jewelry Collection | On The Rocks. Latto has been dropping racks on jewelry since she was 18-years-old. From her $120K "Big Latto" slot machine pendant to her first Rolex, Latto shows off her insane jewelry collection. Latto's new album 777 is out now. Transcript. I...
Why Fear of God Designer Jerry Lorenzo Wants You to Dress Like Kenny G

When Fear of God designer Jerry Lorenzo went to Jay-Z’s annual Academy Awards afterparty last month, he showed up in a surprisingly chill suit. On a night where many celebrities, inspired by the golden age of Hollywood, or just the cutthroat age of social media, dress in over-the-top interpretations of black tie, Lorenzo went a much simpler route, wearing a large, lapelless jacket and a trouser cut with a comfortable straight leg over a wool-silk T-shirt. This doubled as the unofficial debut of Fear of God’s latest collection, dubbed “Eternal,” unveiled earlier this month, and a reflection of Lorenzo’s approach to dressing. He calls it “smooth jazz.”
Drake Gets in on the Tiffany-Blue Dial Trend

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. There is no doubt that the biggest watch in the world right now is the Patek Philippe Nautilus with a Tiffany dial. The watch isn’t just racking up clout—and moving for $6.5 million at auction—for Patek and every customer who manages to get their hands on it, either. No, the Tiffany Nautilus is so powerful that it almost immediately became an influential watch, a process that takes most models years, if not decades. The watch is raising the value of other non-Nautilus pieces that share the Tiffany-blue dial. The price on Rolex’s turquoise-dial Oyster Perpetual, released in 2020, surged in December of last year, just as the new Nautilus was announced. Even the turquoise-dial MoonSwatch from the Omega x Swatch collaboration is selling for close to $1,000 despite its $260 retail price. Collectors, too, seem to be bringing out similar-looking pieces to get in on the fun.
Person
Stromae
How a Luxury Brand Best Known for Silk Scarves Made the Next Great Watch

Recently, I met a serious watch fan named Nico. He didn’t want to describe himself as a “big collector,” but his collection of legendary five- and six-figure pieces from the industry’s most revered houses suggested otherwise. We were in touch because I'd been looking for folks who'd recently bought watches from Hermès, the French house famous for its fancy silk scarves and, if you’re Drake, future-wifey-worthy bags. I can't say I was expecting someone like Nico, who owned many of the watch world’s established icons.
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
Future Is the Best Rapper Alive

Best Rapper Alive. It’s a lofty goal. A phrase Jay-Z famously uttered in 2003 on “Dirt Off Your Shoulder” that declared Shawn Carter the new standard while still paying respect to the late greats Tupac “2Pac” Shakur and Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace. A few years later, the other Mr. Carter, Lil Wayne, laid claim to the throne by outworking any and all competition with a canon of indisputable music.
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
23 Menswear Deals to Really Heat Up Your Closet This Season

Each week, GQ utilizes the latest in deal-identifying technology—i.e. a couple of our staffers spend most of the day shopping online—to uncover all the wildest markdowns on wardrobe-boosting buys from the best men's clothing sales on the internet. This week, we've got an emotionally inspiring patchwork shirt, a summer tote built for park picnics, a literally perfect pair of pleated pants, and 20 other can't miss deals. Plus, don't forget to check out some of our favorite sitewide sales below.
This Sub-$500 Citizen Watch Is Five Times Stronger Than Steel

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Stainless steel is kind of like the selvedge denim of the watch world. It’s classic, hard-wearing, and looks cool with just about everything. As the go-to material for sports watches for the last century or so, steel has proven itself equally suited to luxury grails like the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak and affordable beaters like the Seiko 5. But as popular as the material is, it’s not the only metal variant—or even the best metal variant—used to build high-quality watches.
The Best Graduation Gift Ideas Will Ease Them Into Whatever’s Next

The best graduation gift ideas (for every kind of graduate) are nice enough to help usher them into their next phase of life, realistic to their needs, and ideally something slightly out of the grasp of a cash-strapped student’s budget. Amazon or Ikea gift cards and wads of cash will never cease to be great gifts for the new grad you don’t want to shoehorn with personalized jewelry or a tie. And yet, it never hurts to turn up to a graduation party with something physical that you’ve thought out.
Why Kid Cudi Is Doubling Down on His Break With Kanye After Pusha T Collab

Pusha T’s It’s Almost Dry is one of spring’s most anticipated albums, and as the tracklist confirms, the veteran rapper enlisted a wide array of collaborators from Jay-Z to unexpected names like Don Toliver and Uzi Vert. But the lineup on one particular song surprised fans—especially the GOOD Music faithful—the most: track 7, “Rock N Roll,” features both Kanye West and Kid Cudi (over a killer Beyoncé sample from Kanye), despite the two being in the midst of yet another very public falling out.
The Elusive Family Behind Chrome Hearts, Fashion’s Most Unlikely Empire

One afternoon in 1988, Cher was rehearsing in a Los Angeles recording studio when a guy with wild, curly hair and a stern face dropped by. Richard Stark had recently started a brand called Chrome Hearts, which made jewelry, clothes, and accessories for bikers and rock stars, and he was doing the old-school version of influencer marketing: riding his Harley around town and seeing if famous people would buy his gear.
