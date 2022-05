Welcome to a brand-new week, and a brand new month, folks!. Before we move ahead too far, we need to look at where we’ve come from. This past week was a busy one in Fall River. We met a couple who received a stunning gift of the down-payment on a new house – while the real estate market has been booming for some, others like them have been struggling to afford a place of their own. We also looked ahead at what’s to come for the former mayor Jasiel Correia, who after many delays reported to prison in New Hampshire; rallied behind a Fall River boy with leukemia; covered an investigation into the head of the Department of Community Maintenance and more. Check out all these stories, and many more, here.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO