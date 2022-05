GEARY COUNTY —Authorities on Monday suspended their search for a possible drowning victim at Milford Lake, according to the Geary County Sheriff's office. Gusty winds have created problems in the Clarks Creek area on the northwest side of the reservoir. There were high waves and high surf and the dive team and boats could not be put in the water. There is a chance of inclement weather throughout the day.

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO