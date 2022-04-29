Nearly 50 students checked out after Henrico bus crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- No students were seriously hurt when a vehicle rear-ended a school bus during its morning route, according to Henrico Assistant Director of Communications Ken Blackstone.

Nearly 50 students were on the bus when it stopped to pick up more students near the intersection of Staples Mill and Townhouse roads in Henrico.

As it was coming to a stop, a van crashed into the back of the bus.

The students were checked out as a precaution, though no students were taken to the hospital.

The woman driving the van was charged with following too closely, improper registration and failure to have insurance. Police did not say if she was injured or not.

Police are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .