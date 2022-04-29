No injuries reported on Henrico school bus rear-ended by van

No injuries were reported to occupants of a Henrico school bus that was rear-ended on Staples Mill Road Friday morning. It happened at about 7:28 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the road, near Townhouse Road, not far from I-64. The bus was struck from behind by a van, which suffered extensive damage.

Students were on board the school bus at the time, but none were transported by EMS crews. The bus remained functional.

The right lane was closed while police and first responders assessed the crash.

Police concluded the investigation, and the adult female driver of the van now faces charges of following too closely, improper registration, and failure to have insurance.