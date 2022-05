The Cincinnati Bengals are inking a deal to bring Miami University wide receiver Jack Sorenson down from Oxford to the Queen City as a college free agent signing. While he played college ball an hour north of Cincinnati, Sorenson is originally from Kildeer, Illinois. He was redshirted as a freshman in 2016 and eventually became a starter in 2018. As a super senior in 2021, he racked up 1,406 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 76 receptions. He had 620 more yards than anyone else for Miami last season.

