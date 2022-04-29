ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kelly Rowland Is Spring-Ready As She Promotes Her New Book ‘Always with You, Always with Me’

By Samjah Iman
Majic 94.5
Majic 94.5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ui6GA_0fOCyt8300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Au9ts_0fOCyt8300

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty


Kelly Rowland is about her business and looking good while doing it. The Grammy Award-winning artist made press rounds for her new children’s book, Always with You, Always with Me , looking awesome in fashionable threads.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Br1FD_0fOCyt8300

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty


Rowland stopped by SiriusXM to talk about her latest venture covered in a floral trench coat with matching pants and boots. The look was paired with simple emerald stone necklaces and a diamond bracelet.

For her next press run, the budding author threw on a green, long-sleeve Raisa Vanessa sweater dress that showed off her lovely, toned legs. She accented the garb with nude pumps, gold rings, and drop earrings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YpLYH_0fOCyt8300

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


Rowland collaborated with educator Jessica Mckay to create a book that celebrates working mothers who make it happen in and out of the home. It is perfect for children who need a little reassurance when their mother is away handling business. The story focuses on a mother who gives her child some sweet words of affirmation when she isn’t present. With so many Black women/mothers birthing their own businesses and shattering glass ceilings in the workplace, this book is right on time.

To learn more about the book or to purchase it, click here .

DON’T MISS…

Kelly Rowland Sets Instagram Ablaze In Sexy Leopard Print Dress

Kelly Rowland Is Pretty In Pink As She Co-Hosts ‘The Today Show’

Kelly Rowland Brings Spring Vibes To The Disney Dreamers Academy

Kelly Rowland Is A Sexy Lady In Red In Her Latest Instagram Pic

Comments / 0

Related
Talking With Tami

In Case You Missed It: Kelly Rowland On ‘Good Morning America’

The Grammy-award winning member of Destiny’s Child Kelly Rowland stopped by Good Morning America this morning! The mom of two boys shared how her relationship with her own mom influenced the book, “Always with You, Always with Me”. It’s about the bond between a mother and her child. Love her to pieces and yes to this green ribbed sweater dress that she was wearing! I have the details on that as well and a video clip inside….
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Wayne Gretzky's Daughter Paulina Is a Bridal Dream in These Sparkly & Silky Looks From Her Wedding

Click here to read the full article. After an almost nine-year engagement, Paulina Gretzky married her longtime fiancé, pro golfer Dustin Johnson. The dreamy event was held at Blackberry Farm, an elite Tennessee venue that is three hours outside of Nashville. Let’s talk about the gorgeous dresses Paulina wore — and yes, she was a Vera Wang bride. (See the photos HERE.)The first look featured a sheer couture gown that was bedazzled with sparkles and beading all the way down the fabric as it cinched at her waist with a bodysuit underneath. The second look was a classic silk gown with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Rowland
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
shefinds

We’re Still Not Recovered From This Slinky Red Dress Mariah Carey Wore For The ‘Emancipation Of Mimi’ Anniversary—Breathtaking!

Mariah Carey is the queen of glam and the “We Belong Together” singer is a big fan of next-level glam. She is never one to shy away from showing off her curves or wearing an embellished ensemble. And to celebrate the anniversary of The Emancipation of Mimi—she did both! We can’t get over the slinky red dress she just wore on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
People

Diddy's Twin Daughters D'Lila and Jessie Match in Feathered Dresses Alongside Big Sister Chance

Sean "Diddy" Combs' daughters D'Lila and Jessie take twinning quite literally!. The twin sisters, 15, chose fun, matching mini dresses for the Daily Front Row Awards on Sunday, complete with short, feathered sleeves and a pink-and-blue herringbone print. They even matched their accessories and glam, choosing classic black clutches and strappy sandals, white manicures, and long braids to finish their looks.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
BET

Ne-Yo And Crystal Smith Renew Their Vows With A Lavish Ceremony In Las Vegas!

Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Smith renewed their vows on Sunday, April 24th, in a lavish ceremony held on a rooftop at Resorts World in Vegas. The lovely couple called the event The Smith's Red Affair, with the venue decorated with thousands of red roses and the groomsmen donning red tuxedos. Ne-Yo and Crystal shared heartfelt videos on Instagram, honoring one another before the ceremony.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Footwear News

Carrie Underwood Soars in Sky-High Heels & Purple Dress for Performance at Grammy Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Carrie Underwood took regal glamour onstage for her performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday. While singing her song “Ghost” in Las Vegas, Underwood put on the glitz in a voluminous gown by Affair. The sleeveless purple satin number featured a minidress silhouette with a deep neckline, asymmetric skirt and thigh-high slit — as well as one off-the-shoulder sleeve made of silver chains. Elevating the piece were layers of similar chains, as well as a large embroidered train that dramatically flowed behind Underwood throughout her performance. The singer’s look was complete with Faberge’s...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

André Leon Talley's Celebration of Life Service: Anna Wintour, Naomi Campbell and More Stars Attend

Some of the most powerful figures in the fashion world convened under one roof to mark the celebration of life for the late fashion icon André Leon Talley. Naomi Campbell, Anna Wintour, Karlie Kloss and Marc Jacobs were just some of the many stars who paid their final respects at Friday's ceremony in Harlem. The service, attended by some 1,100 guests, included musical and individual tributes. Wintour, Vogue's editor-in-chief and longtime friend of Talley's, teared up while at the lectern.
BEAUTY & FASHION
purewow.com

Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Several Throwback Pics with Her Mom & Sisters

Tracee Ellis Ross is taking a trip down memory lane, complete with meme-worthy pics and snaps of her mother, Diana Ross. On her Instagram Stories, the Black-ish actress shared a series of rare throwback photos that were originally posted by Mother Tongue Magazine. And among them was an iconic Ebony magazine cover from 1973, featuring a pic of Diana in swimwear as she holds Tracee and her sister, Rhonda. Tracee captioned the pic, "Yup that's a teeny ME!"
CELEBRITIES
Majic 94.5

Majic 94.5

12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Home of Rickey Smiley in the Morning and the real sound of Dallas!

 https://majic945.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy