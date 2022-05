Christine (Chris) Rogers of Millsboro passed away Monday, March 21, 2022. Born Nov. 30, 1949, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Lucille and Frank Rogers, Chris later moved with her family to Sparta, N.J. While Chris was always a proud native New Yorker, she believed Sparta to be the most beautiful place in the world, and cherished each time she was able to go back and visit.

MILLSBORO, DE ・ 22 HOURS AGO