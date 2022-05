NAHANT, Mass. — It is one of the most geographically isolated communities in the state. But that hasn’t stopped coyotes from making themselves at home in Nahant. “It almost seems like we are overloaded with coyotes,” said Paul Ford, a lifelong resident of the North Shore town. “I see them all the time when I’m walking my dog. Occasionally, we’ll be walking and a coyote will slip out of someone’s driveway. We see them walking down the street, mainly at dusk.”

