The Liberty Bank and Trust Co. board announced that Todd McDonald has been named the bank’s president effective May 2. Biz New Orleans reports McDonald, 41, will succeed his father and current Liberty President and Chief Executive Officer, Alden J. McDonald Jr., and take over the Black-owned bank with branches in eight states. The younger McDonald joined the bank in 2003, shortly after graduating from Morehouse College, and has held numerous titles during his 19 years with Liberty.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO