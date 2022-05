Mariah Adams won three events Thursday to lead the Scio High girls to first place in the team standings at the 2A/3A Combine track and field meet Thursday at Jefferson. Adams was first in the 400 meters (personal-best 1 minutes, 7.98 seconds), 100 hurdles (20.07) and 300 hurdles (54.14). She also ran on the winning 4x400 relay (4:54.97) with Emily Zamudio, Maddie Bockelman and Athena Lau.

JEFFERSON, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO