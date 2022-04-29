Axios’ Alayna Treene offers glimpse of her role as a congressional reporter

When even Senate Democrats begin rebelling against a White House move on immigration, you know the policy needs to be reconsidered. President Joe Biden wants to end use of a measure that allowed migrants to be expelled from our nation without recourse. Using what is known as Title 42 authority, migrants can be returned to their country of origin without being given the opportunity to seek asylum. These provisions were put into place when Donald Trump was president, and have since been renewed by Biden. But the administration decided that Title 42 has had its day and had planned to end the pandemic-era measure in late May.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 9 DAYS AGO