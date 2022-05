Tokyo — Health officials have ordered more than 20 million people in Beijing to get COVID-19 tests this week in an effort to avoid a full lockdown of China's capital. Beijing authorities reported 46 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total since the start of the latest outbreak on Friday to over 100. Already a roughly three-square-mile section of the capital has been cordoned off, with residents allowed out of their homes and most businesses still open, but nobody allowed in or out of the area.

