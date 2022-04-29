ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy, OR

Barlow golf's Bratcher caps regular season with plus-6 finish

By Christopher Keizur
Sandy Post
Sandy Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nGlSF_0fOCaOLq00 Trio of Bruin seniors perform well during MHC League Match at Mountain View Golf Course

A trio of Barlow seniors competed in the final regular season golfing tournament for the Mt. Hood Conference on a rainy Thursday afternoon.

Seniors Mason Bratcher, Carter Fox and Alex Lowery all played well on the links during the Week 6 League Match hosted by Sandy Thursday, April 28, at Mountain View Golf Course in Boring.

Bratcher finished the course with a 77 (+6), Fox with 82 (+11) and Lowery with 84 (+13). With his performance Bratcher remains the third-best ranked golfer in the Mt. Hood Conference this season.

The 18 holes were a final tuneup before postseason tournament play begins. Alongside the Bruins, there also were golfers from Nelson, Central Catholic, Clackamas, David Douglas, Sandy and Reynolds.

The other top performers were Luke Clarizio, Clackamas, 74 (+3); Luke Laber, Central, 74 (+3); Gavin Swartley, Central, 75 (+4); Alex Lasko, Clackamas, 75 (+4); Jackson Knifong, Barlow, 79 (+8); Mason Ho, Reynolds, 82 (+11); and Donovan Rattray, Sandy, 90 (+19).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01J00h_0fOCaOLq00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zzmfp_0fOCaOLq00

Sandy Post

Sandy Post

Sandy, OR
The Sandy Post is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Wednesdays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from East Clackamas County such as Sandy, Welches, Boring and the mountain communities. ​

 http://www.sandypost.com

