ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Millions of dollars in technology, policy reversal to help police fight growing number of vehicle thefts

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R1NQp_0fOCYnDd00

Millions of dollars in technology will now help police officers fight the growing number of vehicle thefts, in addition to the attorney general also allowing police to once again pursue stolen vehicles.

The announcement came this morning with Gov. Phil Murphy speaking in front of a number of officers.

Vehicle thefts are up 37% in 2022 - after more than 14,000 stolen vehicles last year. Today's policy reversal and the announcement of $10 million toward the purchase of automatic license plate readers is designed to combat those numbers.

“Specifically, we will permit pursuits based on the commission of several additional crimes, notably car theft and receiving a stolen vehicle,” said acting Attorney General Matt Platkin. “At least at the end of this year, we will evaluate the impact of that policy change.”

The policy reversal allows police officers to chase suspects in stolen cars - like Evelyn Shallo's Range Rover, which was stolen from her driveway last weekend while she unloaded groceries in Brick Township.

“These are professionals, these are not novices, and they took my car to Ocean. Somewhere in Ocean, they disengaged that GPS system,” says Shallo.

The state police task force will also go after the root of the problem - teens and young adults sent to steal high end vehicles in suburban areas.

“This is really good stuff in the right direction,” says Gov. Phil Murphy. “New Jersey is not unique here, we've got a national increase in crime, in this case stolen vehicles crime. These two steps today are going to go a long way heading that off.”

Officers applauded the efforts of the attorney general. Marlboro Chief Peter Pezzullo says lawmakers listened to the concerns of police.

“It now opens the door for us to let the criminal element know that they can't just take a vehicle and drive away,” says Pezzullo.

The attorney general says 99% of stolen vehicles are ones with fobs left inside. The best prevention is to keep vehicles locked and fobs locked inside homes at all times.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Thefts#Vehicles#Range Rover
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
News 12

Police: Man fatally shot in driveway outside Ronkonkoma home

A man was fatally shot in his driveway outside of his Ronkonkoma home Friday, police say. Police say 32-year-old Terry Long was shot multiple times outside of his home at 385 Wildwood Road. Police say he started his car, went back into the house and then was shot multiple times when he came back out to his car.
RONKONKOMA, NY
News 12

Police: Motorcyclist, 20, from Milford killed in crash

A 20-year-old Milford man has died following accident involving a car and motorcycle. It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Boston Post Road and Cedarhurst Lane in Milford. Police say by Austin Micha was traveling west on Boston Post Road when he collided a Lexus traveling...
MILFORD, NJ
News 12

Police ID 3 victims killed in Branford crash

Three people were killed in a car crash in a Connecticut shoreline town, and police say speed may have been a factor. The early morning car crash happened in Branford Thursday morning. The driver has been identified as 17-year-old Megan Nicole Povilaitis, of East Haven. The passengers, who are siblings,...
BRANFORD, CT
News 12

News 12

70K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy