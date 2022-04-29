ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Proteomics of lung tissue reveals differences in inflammation and alveolar-capillary barrier response between atelectasis and aerated regions

By Azman Rashid
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtelectasis is a frequent clinical condition, yet knowledge is limited and controversial on its biological contribution towards lung injury. We assessed the regional proteomics of atelectatic versus normally-aerated lung tissue to test the hypothesis that immune and alveolar-capillary barrier functions are compromised by purely atelectasis and dysregulated by additional systemic inflammation...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Disturbance of calcium homeostasis and myogenesis caused by TET2 deletion in muscle stem cells

Skeletal muscle myogenesis is a sophisticated process controlled by genetic and epigenetic regulators. In animals, one of the key enzymes for the DNA demethylation of 5-methylcytosine is TET2. Although TET2 is essential for muscle development, the mechanisms by which TET2 regulates myogenesis, particularly the implication for muscle stem cells, remains unclear. In the present study, we employed the TET2 knockout mouse model to investigate the function of TET2 in muscle development and regeneration. We observed that TET2 deficiency caused impaired muscle stem cell proliferation and differentiation, resulting in the reduction in both myofiber number and muscle tissue size. Specifically, TET2 maintains calcium homeostasis in muscle stem cells by controlling the DNA methylation levels of the calcium pathway genes. Forced expression of the sodium/calcium exchanger protein SLC8A3 could rescue the myogenic defects in TET2 knockout cells. Our data not only illustrated the vital function of TET2 during myogenesis but also identified novel targets that contribute to calcium homeostasis for enhancing muscle function.
CHINA
Nature.com

Role of neuroticism and perceived stress on quality of life among patients with dry eye disease

This hospital-based, cross-sectional observational study aimed to examine whether neuroticism has an impact on stress that is related to dry eye disease (DED) and quality of life (QOL). One hundred participants who had DED completed the Dry Eye-Related Quality-of-Life Score (DEQS) questionnaire, a 5-level EQ-5D (EQ-5D-5L), Neuroticism Inventory (NI), and 10-Item Perceived Stress Scale (PSS). Hierarchical linear regression was applied to determine the predictive effect of the independent variables. Participants' mean age was 50.91"‰Â±"‰14.3Â years, and females totalled 89.0%. Hierarchical linear regression analysis showed that DESQ-Ocular symptoms were the strongest predictor for QOL either assessed by DEQS or EQ-5D, and its effect was lessened when perceived stress and neuroticism were added to the model. The final model explained up to 30"“39% variance of the QOL, compared with 13"“32% by DESQ-Ocular symptoms alone. QOL of the patients with DED, is not only related to eye symptoms but perceived stress. Moreover, neuroticism was a strong predictor contributing to the QOL among patients with DED. The study showed a significant association between perceived stress, neuroticism and the QOL of patients with DED. Personality has some impact on both subjective dry eye symptoms and impact on daily life, along with the general health-related QOL.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Divergence in the ABA gene regulatory network underlies differential growth control

The phytohormone abscisic acid (ABA) is a central regulator of acclimation to environmental stress; however, its contribution to differences in stress tolerance between species is unclear. To establish a comparative framework for understanding how stress hormone signalling pathways diverge across species, we studied the growth response of four Brassicaceae species to ABA treatment and generated transcriptomic and DNA affinity purification and sequencing datasets to construct a cross-species gene regulatory network (GRN) for ABA. Comparison of genes bound directly by ABA-responsive element binding factors suggests that cis-factors are most important for determining the target loci represented in the ABA GRN of a particular species. Using this GRN, we reveal how rewiring of growth hormone subnetworks contributes to stark differences in the response to ABA in the extremophyte Schrenkiella parvula. Our study provides a model for understanding how divergence in gene regulation can lead to species-specific physiological outcomes in response to hormonal cues.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Rare and misincorporated DNA N-methyladenine is a hallmark of cytotoxic stresses for selectively stimulating the stemness and proliferation of glioblastoma cells

The entity of DNA N6-methyladenine (6mA) in mammals remains elusive and subsequently its roles in diseases are poorly understood. Here we exploited a bacterial DNA contamination-free and ultrasensitive UHPLC-MS/MS assay to reassess DNA 6mA in human glioblastomas and unveiled that DNA 6mA (~0.08"‰ppm) is extremely rare. By the use of two independent heavy stable isotope-labeling strategies, we further prove that the observed 6mA is solely generated by DNA polymerase-mediated misinocorporation. In vitro experiments point toward that the generation of misincorporated DNA 6mA is associated with the cellular stresses-caused release of RNA N6-methyladenine (m6A) nucleoside, which is profoundly inhibited by hypoxia milieu. Consistently, compared with normal brain tissues, DNA 6mA decreases in hypoxic human gliomas. Our data also strongly support that rare DNA 6mA rather than relatively abundant DNA 5-methylcytosine and 5-hydroxymethylcytosine is a hallmark of poor prognosis of IDH1/2 mutation-absent glioblastoma patients, reflecting the incidence of cytotoxic stresses and subsequent release of m6A nucleoside. The released m6A nucleoside may selectively preserve a subset of the glioblastoma cells and stimulate their stemness and proliferation. Noteworthily, demethylation-inhibiting IDH1 mutation increases the DNA 6mA content in human gliomas, but the depletion of the demethylase candidate ALKBH1 fails to do so, together suggesting the presence of other unknown 6mA demethylase for erasing misincorporated DNA 6mA. This is the first report on the identification of the misincorporated 6mA together with its origin and roles in diseases.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Proteomics#Capillary#Aeration#Pain Medicine#Lps#Tgf
Nature.com

How the brain regulates its own immune system

Two recent papers reveal that the brain can regulate its own immune responses by sending molecular cues to immune cells in the skull bone marrow via the cerebrospinal fluid. Furthermore, experimental spinal cord injury or bacterial meningitis specifically activate local vertebral and skull-resident hematopoietic cell injury responses. The idea of...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
Nature.com

Comparative effectiveness over time of the mRNA-1273 (Moderna) vaccine and the BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) vaccine

Real-world analysis of the incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection post vaccination is important in determining the comparative effectiveness of the available vaccines. In this retrospective cohort study using deidentified administrative claims for Medicare Advantage and commercially insured individuals in a research database we examine over 3.5 million fully vaccinated individuals, including 8,848 individuals with SARS-CoV-2 infection, with a follow-up period between 14 and 151 days after their second dose. Our primary outcome was the rate of Covid-19 infection occurring at 30, 60, and 90 days at least 14 days after the second dose of either the mRNA-1273 vaccine or the BNT162b2 vaccine. Sub-analyses included the incidence of hospitalization, ICU admission, and death/hospice transfer. Separate analysis was conducted for individuals above and below age 65 and those without a prior diagnosis of Covid-19. We show that immunization with mRNA-1273, compared to BNT162b2, provides slightly more protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection that reaches statistical significance at 90 days with a number needed to vaccinate of >290. There are no differences in vaccine effectiveness for protection against hospitalization, ICU admission, or death/hospice transfer (aOR 1.23, 95% CI (0.67, 2.25)).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Daily Mail

Bill Gates warns 'we've NOT seen the worst of Covid': Microsoft billionaire says there is 'way above five percent' risk of pandemic generating more transmissive and 'even more fatal' Coronavirus variant

Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates has warned there is a 'way above five per cent' risk the world has not yet seen the worst of the Covid pandemic. The tech mogul and philanthropist said he did not want to sound 'doom and gloom' but warned there was a risk an 'even more transmissive and even more fatal' variant could be generated.
BUSINESS
Nature.com

Occupational disease claims and non-occupational morbidity in a prospective cohort observation of nickel electrolysis workers

Exposure to nickel aerosol in the nickel production is associated with greater occupational risk, yet little is known how many workers will develop an occupational disease and claim compensation. The aim of this analysis was to prospectively observe a cohort of nickel electrolysis workers and quantitatively assess confirmed occupational disease claims. We observed a cohort of nickel electrolysis workers (N"‰="‰1397, median age 39, 68% males) from 2008 till 2020 in one of the largest nickel producers in the Russian High North. Cumulative incidence of confirmed occupational disease claims in seven occupational groups, including electrolysis operators, hydrometallurgists, crane operators, final product cleaners, metalworkers, electricians and 'other' was analyzed and supplemented with Cox proportional hazards regression, yielding hazard ratios (HR) with their 95% confidence intervals (CI) of occupational disease claims for each group. N patients with occupational disease claims varied from 1 in 2016 to 22 in 2009, and in total 87 patients developed one or more occupational diseases (cumulative incidence 6.2%, p"‰<"‰0.001 between seven groups). Accounting for 35,527 person-years of observation in total, cleaners exhibited the greatest risk (HR 2.58 (95% CI 1.43"“4.64)), also adjusted for smoking, number of non-occupational diseases and group 2 (hydrometallurgists). Smoking was independently associated with having an occupational disease claim in all groups (p"‰<"‰0.001), as was the number of non-work-related diseases in six groups of seven. Despite consistent improvement in the exposure control measures in nickel production, occupational morbidity persists. More effort is needed to reduce exposure in final product cleaners.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Rates and predictors of infusion-related reactions in patients receiving standard versus prolonged infusion of rabbit anti-thymocyte globulin for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, a retrospective analysis

All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. All prices are NET prices. Additional access options:. References. USFDA. Package insert - Immunosuppression thymoglobulin. 2017. https://www.fda.gov/media/74641/download. Accessed 22 Dec 2022.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Yield improvement of Gracilaria tenuistipitata by optimizing different aspects in coast of cox's bazar, Bangladesh

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08040-3, published online 09 March 2022. Faruque Hossain was omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author contributions section now reads:. "S.M.B., M.A.A., M.A.Z.C., K.U.A. designed and executed this research. M.K.H. and M.A. reviewed this manuscript. M.A.S designed and reviewed...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

N-methyladenosine (mA) methyltransferase METTL3-mediated LINC00680 accelerates osteoarthritis through mA/SIRT1 manner

Increasing evidence suggest the biological roles of N6-methyladenosine (m6A) and long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) in the bone disease, especially osteoarthritis (OA). However, the interaction of m6A and lncRNA in osteoarthritis is still unclear. Here, we found that a m6A-related lncRNA LINC00680 upregulated in the OA tissue and IL-1Î²-induced isolated primary chondrocytes. Functionally, in IL-1Î²-induced chondrocytes, silencing of LINC00680 recovered the proliferation and repressed the extracellular matrix (ECM) degradation. Mechanistically, m6A methyltransferase METTL3 combined tithe the m6A site of LINC00680 to up-regulate its expression. Moreover, LINC00680 interacted with SIRT1 mRNA through binding at m6A site on SIRT1 mRNA 3"²-UTR, thereby enhancing the stability of SIRT1 mRNA. Overall, these findings exhibited a role of LINC00680/m6A/SIRT1 mRNA complex in chondrocytes. Taken together, the present study intends to uncover the mechanism by which METTL3-mediated LINC00680 accelerates OA progression, which may provide novel insight for OA.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy