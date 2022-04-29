ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Hollywood comes to Pikesville: Laura Lippman‘s ‘Lady in the Lake’ films in quiet, leafy Baltimore suburb

By Halethorpe
halethorpe.com
 3 days ago

There were vintage cars, movie trailers, excited neighbors, fans of...

www.halethorpe.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Siblings’ Woodwork Featured At Havre De Grace Decoy & Wildlife Art Festival

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — The 40th Annual Decoy and Wildlife Art Festival will be held in Havre de Grace this weekend. The festival, the largest fundraiser for the Havre de Grace Decoy Museum, will feature a blend of vintage and contemporary decoys, as well as wildlife artwork. Among the people whose work will be featured are Bob, Charles and Joey Jobes, three brothers who are well known in the decoy industry and each of whom runs his own decoy shop. “Working on the water, making decoys, all of us, that’s all we’ve done,” Charles Jobes told WJZ. “That’s all we really...
HollywoodLife

Lizzo Looks Regal In Gilded Black & Gold Robe With Long Train At The Met Gala

Can someone find Lizzo‘s throne?! The songstress strutted up to the Met Gala in style rocking a regal look that absolutely fit the theme of the event! In an outfit designed by Thom Browne, Lizzo stunned in a luxe black gown, which was topped with an intricately designed gilded gold and black robe that featured a massive train. The “Good As Hell” singer wore her hair in full, teased curls and rocked embellished long black and gold nails to match the ensemble.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
City
Pikesville, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Entertainment
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Entertainment
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Hollywood, MD
WGAU

Met Gala moment | Janelle Monáe stuns in futuristic look

Janelle Monáe brought a bit of the future to the Met Gala, donning a glittering Ralph Lauren look. The Grammy-nominated singer left their hats at home for a glittering headpiece attached to a black and white figure-hugging gown. "This is gilded glamour from the future," Monáe told The Associated...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy