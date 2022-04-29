Hollywood comes to Pikesville: Laura Lippman‘s ‘Lady in the Lake’ films in quiet, leafy Baltimore suburb

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
Andrew Woolfolk, popularly known for being Earth, Wind & Fire's longtime saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 71; what was his cause of death?. Fellow bandmate Philip Bailey took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and recalled their early years, saying they met in High School and quickly became friends and bandmates.
HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — The 40th Annual Decoy and Wildlife Art Festival will be held in Havre de Grace this weekend.
The festival, the largest fundraiser for the Havre de Grace Decoy Museum, will feature a blend of vintage and contemporary decoys, as well as wildlife artwork.
Among the people whose work will be featured are Bob, Charles and Joey Jobes, three brothers who are well known in the decoy industry and each of whom runs his own decoy shop.
“Working on the water, making decoys, all of us, that’s all we’ve done,” Charles Jobes told WJZ. “That’s all we really...
Can someone find Lizzo‘s throne?! The songstress strutted up to the Met Gala in style rocking a regal look that absolutely fit the theme of the event! In an outfit designed by Thom Browne, Lizzo stunned in a luxe black gown, which was topped with an intricately designed gilded gold and black robe that featured a massive train. The “Good As Hell” singer wore her hair in full, teased curls and rocked embellished long black and gold nails to match the ensemble.
Janelle Monáe brought a bit of the future to the Met Gala, donning a glittering Ralph Lauren look. The Grammy-nominated singer left their hats at home for a glittering headpiece attached to a black and white figure-hugging gown. "This is gilded glamour from the future," Monáe told The Associated...
A senior at the Baltimore School for the Arts couldn't pass up this invitation to take the stage with a jazz legend!. Ebban Dorsey, 18, knows her way around the music world, but even for her, this invite and meeting was like a dream. "It's more than just music for...
Comments / 0