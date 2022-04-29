Stuart: OSHA Amazon investigation leaves unanswered questions

John Badman|The Telegraph A squirrel decided to join his friends this week at a feeder in the 3600 block of Aberdeen Avenue in Alton. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources recently asked state residents to stop using their bird feeders and birdbaths until at least May 31. The effort is help to slow the spread of Avian Flu that has infected many differnt bird species, including bald eagles. Some 30 million cases have been found in 33 states and the flu can be spread to humans, poultry, cats and dogs, pigs, tigers, leopards, ferrets and rats. The squirrel is a close cousin to rats and mice though there have not been any publicised cases of the bird flu in squirrels yet. Avoid contact with bird feces, which is a common method of spread. DNR officials also recommend washing your feeders with a diluted concentration of bleach water to disinfect them. (John Badman)

