Edwardsville, IL

Stuart: OSHA Amazon investigation leaves unanswered questions

By Editor
Illinois Business Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, on Thursday issued a response to a Hazard Alert Letter issued this week by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration regarding the Dec. 10 tornado that led to the collapse of an Amazon facility in Edwardsville, killing six and injuring others. The letter,...

