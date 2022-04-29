ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Hi-Pointe Drive-in opens first location in Illinois, in O’Fallon

By Editor
Illinois Business Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHi-Pointe Drive-In officially opened its first Illinois location Thursday afternoon in O’Fallon. The new location is at 630 W. Highway 50 and, consistent with other locations, will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday...

www.ibjonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Illinois to become seventh state to allow food stamps at restaurants

Illinois is slated to become one of a handful of states to participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Restaurant Meals Program later this spring, allowing specific qualifying SNAP households to utilize their SNAP benefits to purchase hot meals at participating restaurants. Currently, just six states allow SNAP benefits, colloquially...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria-famous drive-in restaurant open again

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria-famous Lou’s Drive-In is open again for the warm weather season. The outdoor, drive-in restaurant on Knoxville Avenue is celebrating 70 years of food service, first opening in 1952. Lou’s is known for its chili cheese dogs, fresh popcorn, and in-house-made root beer.
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Kirkwood, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
State
South Carolina State
Local
Illinois Restaurants
NBC Chicago

5 Illinois Counties Now in Medium Transmission Risk for COVID: CDC

As COVID cases continue to rise in Illinois and in the U.S., five Illinois counties are now experiencing medium risk levels for the virus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, Lake, DuPage, Champaign, McLean and Logan counties are all listed under the CDC's...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive In#Food Drink
NBC Chicago

New Clues Emerge in the Death Investigation of Jelani Day

The discovery of Jelani Day’s iPhone—a crucial clue in the unsolved case—was pure luck. Six weeks after Jelani’s body was found in the Illinois River, a man driving on I-55 north in Bloomington pulled over to secure a mattress tied to the roof of his car. By chance, he looked down at the side of the road and saw a shattered iPhone, it was Jelani Day's.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
97ZOK

Did You Know There’s Only 1 Drive-Thru Safari Adventure In Illinois?

I've never been in the wilderness surrounded by wildlife. I don't know why I ever would be, but if I ever found myself in that predicament I'd be terrified. If you're looking for something to do with your family this Summer outdoors, the Aikman Wildlife Adventure is definitely a great option! This popped up as a recommended place to go for myself, but I figured families would equally love this safari!
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX2Now

Famous actors from Illinois

Admiring and envying the world’s biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can’t get a reservation.
ILLINOIS STATE
Parade

Get Your Kicks on Route 66! 10 Don't-Miss Stops on Route 66

If today’s Google Doodle has you dreaming of a cross-country road trip along Route 66—the 2,448-mile-long road from Chicago to Los Angeles—be prepared to stop along the way. From quirky restaurants and fueling stations to neon-lit motels and kitschy shops, there are plenty of places to get your kicks. Here are 10 don’t miss stops on Route 66.
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois: Tornado watch until 8PM

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The National Weather Service has issued tornado watch 163 in effect until 8 p.m. this evening for several areas in Illinois, with 31 counties in central Illinois These include Champaign County, Coles County, Douglas County, Effingham County, Macon County, Sangamon County, Shelby County, Vermilion county and more. To view the full list […]
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Did You Know an Illinois Man is One of America’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives?

Not sure how I got there, but as I was perusing America's ten most wanted fugitives, I noticed an Illinois man on the list. I don't know if you're aware of the story because it is some years ago, but Arnoldo Jimenez originally from Texas, once having resided in Burbank, Illinois, is wanted for allegedly killing his wife. The murder is said to have occurred the day after Jimenez's wedding on May 12, 2012.
BURBANK, IL
CBS Chicago

Tornadoes touched down in Oak Brook; DuPage, Will counties among others

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Severe weather caused damage in parts of the Chicago area Saturday night. An EF-0 tornado touched down in Oak Brook, Illinois, Saturday, the National Weather Service confirmed. Video from the Oak Brook Park District Recreation Center shows the tornado sweeping through the parking lot. The tornado touched for about three minutes down near the Hilton hotel and Willow Crest Golf Club with winds of 75 mph and a path length of approximately 1.9 miles with a maximum width of 60 yards before ending in Central Park Oak Brook. The storm left snapped tree branches and a few uprooted trees. One building also lost part of its roof. A bathroom shack at the Hilton hotel was also damaged as high school students arrived for prom. An additional tornado also touched down near Timberlane in Boone County, west of McHenry. Severe storms Saturday left more than 900 ComEd customers without power. According to the company, 35 outages left 930 of its more than 4 million customers without power as of 6 p.m. Saturday. Despite the storms, no injuries were reported. 
OAK BROOK, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy