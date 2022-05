Have you ever played that game where you close your eyes and imagine the fanciest of places you would like to live? What would make up the dream house that you would love to someday call home? After seeing photos of this place you might not ever be able to play that game again! I feel like this property will now be the only thing I will ever see when I try to picture the ideal living situation.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO