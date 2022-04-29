ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, IL

Memorial Hospital locations receive Excellence in Healthcare awards

By Editor
Illinois Business Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Hospital Belleville and Memorial Hospital Shiloh were recently recognized for outstanding patient experience by national healthcare research leader Professional Research Consultants, Inc. (PRC). Memorial Hospital Shiloh received top performer recognition for diagnostic imaging (outpatient); 5-star recognition for outpatient laboratory services and a 4-star award in the Emergency Department....

