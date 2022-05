While the Liberal and Labor parties each face several nail-biting contests, the Nationals have fewer immediate concerns in this federal election. The party has good prospects of retaining most, if not all of their House of Representative seats and gaining an additional senator. Half of their 16 lower house seats have margins of more than 15% and the remainder are considered safe to very safe. But this does not mean there will be post-election peace and leadership stability in the Nationals’ party room. Queensland senator Matt Canavan’s latest intervention on climate change also shows the Coalition’s internal “climate wars” are not...

WORLD ・ 16 HOURS AGO