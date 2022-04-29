High school sports roundup (April 28)

The Lynn Classical baseball team became the first local squad to seal up a state tournament berth Monday afternoon, knocking off Medford by a score of 11-1 in six innings
For their exploits in both the classroom and in their respective athletic endeavors, Saugus wrestler Chase Ledbury and Lynn Classical basketball player Ava Thurman have been chosen as the male
